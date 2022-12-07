Businessman Mat Faulkner almost tripled the number of votes incumbent Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne received in Tuesday night's runoff, handily becoming the city's next chief executive.
Faulkner received 2,068 votes (73.13 percent) while Osborne got 760 (26.87 percent). In the November general election, Faulkner had gotten 2,625 votes (41.72 percent) to Osborne's 1,698 (26.99) while the other two candidates, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn (1,171/18.61) and Searcy High School English teacher April Butler (798/12.68) were eliminated from the race.
Faulkner said Wednesday that "we are elated with the result" of the runoff, "just can't say thank you enough to all those who came back out to vote during the runoff and am honestly just humbled by the outpouring of encouragement, prayers and support."
Faulkner will take office Jan. 1 while Osborne wraps up his four-year term at the end of the year. The retired Searcy police chief was elected to replace David Morris, who declined to run for re-election in 2018 and will be starting his second consecutive term as a city councilman.
"I'm so thankful to all of the volunteers who have given so much of their time over the past several months and very grateful to Mayor [Osborne] and his service to our community as well as [former mayors] David Morris, Belinda LaForce, David Evans and all those who have served the city," he said. "They just laid a great foundation for us to keep moving forward, and I'm excited to work with our City Council and all the department heads and all the city employees."
Faulkner said his goal is "to serve them and support them the best that I can and just continue to work with so many in this community that have a heart to see Searcy grow and develop and just be a special place to raise our families, and I'm just really excited to serve and am thankful for all the support."
Faulkner has lived in Searcy for 24 years after moving from Florida to attend Harding University, where he met his wife, Shelley. He was asked if becoming mayor ever came to his mind after he came to Searcy "Not at first," he said. "I mean, just the opportunity to serve with so many different organizations and groups over the years has just been a lot of fun but you know as I've been more and more involved and worked with various groups, I've just had a lot of people mention it to me and suggest to me, 'Hey Mat, would you consider running for mayor at some point in the future?'"
He mentioned the importance of timing. "Our three boys, they're getting into high school and that's always a top priority for me and then also our business with Think Idea Studio, but the Lord has opened doors this year in order for me to be able to file so it looks like this is the next step and I am excited for the opportunity."
When new office holders are elected, often they are asked what they are going to do in their first 100 days. Faulkner said he has "a long list of not just my ideas but ideas that people have shared with me over the years and then throughout this campaign."
"But I think it's important to make sure that it's really understood exactly where things are at with each department," he said. "I just don't want to go through and start creating sweeping changes. It's very important to get to know the behind the scenes of each department: what's working well, what's not working well, do a SWOT [strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats] analysis so we can figure out what is working well so that we can keep those things."
He said if areas are identified where the city needs improvements, "then we can address those."
"We still have to be cognizant that there's a recession that's pending and we want to make sure that the city is in a good financial state to weather that storm, expecting that to come," he said, "but there's also a lot of opportunities for growth and improvements and there's a 20-year plan that's currently in process, so I'm excited to really understand where we are in that process so I can help with that and make sure the community has the input and the opportunities to feed into that so I can be a good steward of their ideas and dreams for Searcy as well."
Their dreams on Tuesday, at least for the vast majority of voters, seemed to be making Faulkner the next mayor.
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said the number of voters who turned out was "a lot more than I anticipated."
"That was a nice runoff," Allen said. "A lot of people showed up. ... The Carmichael Center did something like 631 votes last night. Everybody loves the Carmichael Center. I am going to make sure I use that for early voting all the time plus it will be used on election day also."
For the runoff, early voting only took place at the White County Courthouse during regular business hours. On election day, voters could vote at five vote centers: West Race baptist Church, Downtown Church of Christ, the Carmichael Community Center, Searcy First Assembly of God and Kensett Baptist Church.
The results were expected to be certified within 48 hours of the runoff.
