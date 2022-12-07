Businessman Mat Faulkner almost tripled the number of votes incumbent Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne received in Tuesday night's runoff, handily becoming the city's next chief executive.

Faulkner received 2,068 votes (73.13 percent) while Osborne got 760 (26.87 percent). In the November general election, Faulkner had gotten 2,625 votes (41.72 percent) to Osborne's 1,698 (26.99) while the other two candidates, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn (1,171/18.61) and Searcy High School English teacher April Butler (798/12.68) were eliminated from the race.

