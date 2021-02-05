A Searcy family who lives at 6 Weatherstone Drive and their dogs are safe after a dinnertime fire Friday.
Searcy Battalion Chief Carl Raia told The Daily Citizen "we got paged out at 5:05 p.m. for a fully involved structure fire."
Raia said all the occupants were outside in a vehicle when the Searcy Fire Department arrived on the scene. "We had heavy smoke showing from the roof and killed the utilities and made an attack from the carport door and pretty well knocked the fire out in the first eight or 10 minutes. We went around and found the hot spots and took care of the rest of it."
When the firefighters got a chance to talk to the family, Raia said the family told them they were actually asleep and heard some cracking and puffing and "the gentleman that lives there said he got everyone out of the house." Raia said he believes the family outside was made up of a husband and wife and three children and had a couple of pets with them in the car.
He said the family told them the main body of the fire was in the kitchen area when they left the house. "When we made entry, that's where the fire was, in the kitchen.
Raia said there was "quite a bit of damage from the smoke and water. The fire was pretty much contained to the kitchen area, but the smoke and water damage is throughout."
