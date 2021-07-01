While the Arkansas State Police continue their criminal investigation of the death of a McRae 17-year-old, a family member announced Wednesday that two lawyers who represented George Floyd's family have been retained by Hunter Brittain's family.
Brittain would have been a senior at Beebe High School in August, according to his family. He was killed by a Lonoke County deputy sergeant early last Wednesday during a traffic stop.
Hunter's uncle, Jesse Brittain, told KATV, Channel 7, that he had a phone call with attorneys Devon M. Jacob and Benjamin Crump, both known nationally for working civil rights cases. Floyd died in police custody May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, setting off protests worldwide.
Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley reportedly met with a crowd Wednesday that has been protesting on behalf of Hunter nightly at six o'clock at the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office. He told the family that there was no new information from the state police concerning the investigation.
In KATV's news report, Jesse Brittain said he learned after going to the funeral home Wednesday that Hunter had actually been shot three times. The deputy sergeant involved in the shooting, Michael Davis, is on leave from the department while the investigation is ongoing.
The family of Hunter said his visitation Friday will be open to the public at Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe from 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. KATV reported in its 10 p.m. newscast Wednesday night that civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to be at the funeral.
