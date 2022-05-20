The family of Searcy graduate missing since 1994 is hoping the public can help them find his remains.
Jarrod Green, who graduated in 1993, was last seen Sept. 30, 1994. Finding his remains is “the ultimate goal” for his sister, Shannon, mother, Sharon, and brother, Kendall, and “get justice for Jarrod,” according to family friend Lisa Ponson.
They are putting “signs out in the community and formed the Facebook page, Justice for Jarrod, to get the community talking so that people will come forward,” Ponson said. “We know there are people in the county/state that know things. We just want them to come forward.”
She said she connected with Green’s family this year because they are not in Searcy and she “just felt led to help them get it brought to people’s attention.”
Green was 20 years old when he went missing. “He just kind of told some people that he was scared,” Ponson said. “He was going to meet someone about some money he owed them.
“The biggest thing to the family was no one really worked it [the case]. So in 2017, the Searcy Police Department did arrest this Brandon Wheeler person and basically, kind of, he was never prosecuted because there has not been any remains ever to be found, so they did a nolle prosequi ... then he ended up doing a lawsuit against the city and the investigators that was just settled this March.”
The past
The Daily Citizen reported in November 2017 that a pond that was being drained led to charges in the cold case being set aside, with White County Circuit Judge Robert Edwards signing the order not to prosecute Wheeler, who was 42 at the time and was from Judsonia and had been charged. with class Y capital murder and class C felony abuse of a corpse in the disappearance of his former high school friend.
However, 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy said the state decided to nolle pross, or abandon, the case for the moment because “the evidence that we expected to have by now, we don’t have.”
“I expect it will come, but it will not come in time for the jury trial,” McCoy said then. She said Searcy Police Department investigators were actively seeking more evidence to prosecute Wheeler for the crime.
The pond that was being drained was where they believed there was evidence of Green’s murder.
“What the nolle pross does is allow us to be able to refile [the murder charge]” because the state is not prosecuting now ‘for good reason,’” McCoy said. “That way if the evidence comes in that we are hoping for, it will go ahead and push [the case] over getting that burden of ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ and then we can refile.”
According to a police department affidavit acquired from the Administrative Office of the Court’s website, detectives received information about the possible location of Green’s body in a rural area of White County and searched the area from Dec. 20, 2016, through Dec. 23. “Certified cadaver dogs were used successfully in locating the aforementioned evidence,” the affidavit stated.
“The wording [in the affidavit] is confusing, but the evidence it is mentioning is regarding evidence that a body could have been disposed of there,” said Terri Lee, then-public information officer for the Searcy Police Department.
Searcy detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, arrested Wheeler the following July in a trailer park off Two Bridges Road in Jefferson County, Ohio.
Green was reported missing Oct. 5, 1994, by his father, David Green, after not returning home after he left to meet Wheeler “in relation to a drug debt owned to Mr. Wheeler,” the affidavit from the police department stated.
David Green, who has since died, had said that right before filing the report, he found his son’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot with the windows down and the keys in the floorboard.
On July 17, 1995, a witness reportedly told law enforcement that he “was approached by Wheeler and his roommate in 1994, prior to Jarrod Green’s disappearance, and offered $1,000 to get rid of Jarrod Green.”
After Green’s disappearance, Wheeler and his roommate reportedly came back to the witness who made the statement previously and said, “Jarrod Green had been done away with.” The witness also stated that he was given details such as Wheeler and his roommate “grabbing Jarrod Green at the Walmart Supercenter store parking lot.”
On Nov. 2, 2016, Searcy detectives Adam Sexton, Mark Kidder and Nick Darnell reopened the cold case for further investigation, the affidavit stated.
On Dec. 8, 2016, Sexton, Kidder and Darnell reportedly interviewed a second witness at the Branson (Mo.) Police Department who said he met with Green at the Searcy Country Club the night he went missing. This witness said that he had possession of Green’s revolver and Green asked to have it back because he had the meeting with Wheeler, stating that he needed it “for protection.”
The witness reportedly gave Green the gun back, told Green to “be careful” and that was the last time he saw Green.
Ten months after Green disappeared, the affidavit stated, Wheeler’s roommate and best friend was reported as a missing person by his mother. An investigator of that disappearance suspected Wheeler.
On Dec. 31, 2000, another close friend and roommate of Wheeler, who also was good friends with Green during the time before he went missing, reportedly had committed suicide. “Prior to committing suicide, this subject gave disclosure of two separate murders to his cousin who was also his pastor,” the affidavit stated.
A third witness, interviewed by detectives Dec. 13, 2016, reportedly said she had been told about a week before Green’s disappearance that “no one was after him anymore” and then he had returned home to Searcy after staying away for some time.
On Dec. 14, 2016, a fourth witness was interviewed by detectives who reportedly said she had seen Green right before he went missing and he had been on his way to see Wheeler. She further stated that she was dating Green when he disappeared and that he “was crying and begging her to come with him” on the night he went missing. She didn’t go with him and since the phone call, never saw or heard from him again.
A fifth witness interviewed Dec. 14, 2016, reportedly said that he was friends with Green during this period and before going missing, Green had approached him at a residence in Jonesboro a few weeks earlier and confided to him that “Brandon Wheeler fronted him a lot of ‘dope’” and that Green didn’t plan to pay for it because he was “ripped off.”
Wheeler was 19 at the time Green vanished. The arrest warrant for Wheeler was signed April 6 by Edwards preceding the July arrest.
“Since it’s a homicide case, there is no statute of limitations,” McCoy said.
Wheeler sued the city of Searcy charging that his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested for capital murder and abuse of a corpse. A summary judgement was granted.
The present
One of the detectives who picked up the case said he thought at this point there still might be pieces of hair or clothing around, according to Ponson.
“The biggest thing is getting permission to search more lands that could be culpable,” she said. “That’s our biggest thing is we want people to say because there’s been people over the years that say this and that and the police have searched several areas.”
Ponson said she thinks because there were drugs involved, a lot of people were afraid to come forward “but now, there’s no reason. The biggest thing is coming forward, even just the smallest detail and just coming forward to us or joining our Facebook group or going to the police, whoever they’re comfortable with because we just want them to start talking.”
Last Saturday morning, Ponson put a “Missing Jarrod Green” sign up at the coroner of Beebe-Capps Expressway and Sawmill Road in front of Ace Hardware “If this was your child, wouldn’t you want to know, too?” is printed on the sign with a message for anyone who knows anything about his disappearance to call Searcy police.
“We really want this city to look at this,” Ponson said. She said in 2017, there were only two officers working the search. “We’re really hoping to get permission and do some volunteer searches with the detective. The biggest thing for the Greens is that they don’t have his remains. They’ve never been able to do a proper burial or anything for him. They are super heartbroken.”
