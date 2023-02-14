When it comes to poverty, the award-winning director and producer of the documentary, "Poverty, Inc.," believes family "is the fundamental issue."
Michael Matheson Miller, also a senior research fellow at the Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty in Grand Rapids, Mich., and host of "The Moral Imagination" podcast, told a crowd in Harding University's Benson Auditorium on Thursday night that in the United States, there is a thing called "the success sequence."
Speaking as a guest lecturer in the American Studies Institute's Distinguished Lecture Series, Miller said the "success sequence" numbers he was using might be slightly outdated, but they showed that "if you finish high school, get married and have children, the chance of you being in poverty is about 3%."
"If you come from an 'intact' White family, the chance of you being in poverty is like 8% or something," he said. "If it's from a broken White family, it's about 35%. If you are from a broken Hispanic family, it gets up in the 40s [percentagewise]. And from an [broken] African-American family, it's 49%. If you come from an intact African-American family, it's 8%; it's the same as a White family."
Miller said in 70% to 90% of cases of imprisonment, drug use, suicide, school dropouts "and on and on," there is "no father. And so I think fatherlessness is a massive problem in the United States, and that affects quite wealthy people as well."
Caring for poor
However, Miller's focus during his lecture was on those who are affected who are in poverty and what others should do for them.
“Concern for the poor is at the heart of Christianity," he said. "Care for the poor is not an option. We know for example that that almsgiving is one of the eminently good works and to ignore the plight of the poor has terrible consequences for our souls, and, of course, the failure to help the poor is seen most clearly in the story of Lazarus and the rich man” in Luke 16 of the Bible.
According to Miller, theologian St. Augustine when he was commenting on this Bible passage said, “It wasn’t wealth that sent the rich man to hell, it was his indifference. He just didn’t care. He ignored the poor man.”
The call to care for the poor, Miller said, “is clear, but the call is not just to do something — we’re not supposed to just kind of exercise our will on behalf of poor people."
Miller said some of those in the audience probably remember a bumper sticker that said, “Practice Random Acts of Kindness.” Miller said that is precisely what Christians are not supposed to do.
“We’re not supposed to practice simple random acts of kindness,” he said. “I don’t mean we’re not supposed to be kind. What I mean is, we’re supposed to exercise our will and practice the virtue of charity, guided by prudence to help other people.”
He said prudence is seeing the world as it is and acting accordingly. Sometimes random acts of kindness without prudence can actually cause injustice, Miller said. He said Christians are called, using their reason, to exercise “the virtue of charity.”
Access to justice
In addition to having a heart for the poor, Miller said, "we also need to have a mind for the poor."
The biggest obstacle for poor people today, especially in the developing world, according to Miller, "is not that they lack stuff but they are excluded from the institutions of justice that would enable them to create prosperity in their own families and in their own communities." They need access to justice, he said.
Miller said "foreign aid" has kind of been "the 500-pound gorilla in the room of development. A 500-pound gorilla dancing on the table dispensing cash is even a bigger problem."
He said that doesn't mean there's no place for foreign aid but it is one of the dominant problems. In case of an earthquake, a typhoon or a hurricane, Miller said foreign aid needs to be used, helping people as fast as possible, but the problem with foreign aid is that the emergency model or the emergency situation of an earthquake or a typhoon is used as a model for development. The reality, he said, is that there is "a chronic exclusion from the justice." Foreign aid, Miller said, should be "the rare occasion."
Miller said he and his colleague did close to 200 interviews for the "Poverty, Inc." film and "Poverty Cure." (He is working on a new film, "Poverty in the United States," he said, but it is in the very early stages.) Many of the experts and entrepreneurs from Asia, Africa and Latin America who were interviewed offered insights to how aid has actually been harmful. One leader said that aid has delayed the development of business in Africa and has kept it behind because when aid is given, he said it can often crowd out local businesses and become linked with "crony capitalists."
Another entrepreneur who was interviewed talked about his company bidding for a job in Ghana. He has a software company and he said everything was going great and it was about to get the deal, but one of the competitors was a European company and it got its government to make a "soft loan" to Ghana on the condition that that company would get the deal. The entrepreneur said that was not aid or assistance but "thuggery," Miller said.
When Miller was in Haiti, he said he visited a solar panel company. Before the 2010 earthquake that caused $7.8 billion-plus worth of damage and killed more than 100,000 people, it was producing 50 street lights a month. After the earthquake, the company sold five street lights in six months. The person running the solar company when asked what happened said his company could not compete because everyone was handing out "free street lights."
"Clear title to land" was something Miller also spent time talking about contributing to poverty along with the ability to register a business in the courts. In many countries, he said 60% of the land has no clear title. "Poor people don't know who owns the land they live on," Miller said. "They don't have access and that means it can be taken away from them. If you're poor, if you or a minority or a woman, it can be even harder."
Access to justice in the courts, Miller said, is very difficult in that it takes sometimes years to get a court case heard or it could cost a lot of money so it poses a problem for poor people..
Saying that "poverty is complex," Miller said there is no easy solution. "Ultimately what the poor need is justice. They need rule of law and they need a clear framework," he said. "It requires a moral vision."
"In the end, we are called to have a heart for the poor," he said, adding that that means Christians need to care for the orphan and the widow in their distress and need to help those who cannot help themselves. He said those who are excluded from justice need to be helped to get justice.
Miller said he has seven children and they own things that don't belong to him. As a father, he works, makes money and comes home to distribute to his children. "That's not socialism, that's justice," he said.
