Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner joined with City Council members and military leaders in the community Sunday morning at the National Guard Armory in Searcy for a deployment ceremony and send-off for the 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment. The ceremony marked the second time the "Gunslingers" have been deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
The Arkansas National Guard is deploying 459 guardsmen to start a one-year mission. It will take them eventually to Southwest Asia. From Searcy, the two buses left for Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Operation Spartan Shield is a joint mission under the U.S. Central Command.
"On behalf of the city of Searcy, I want to say, how proud we are and how thankful we are to have you represent the state of Arkansas and our county," Faulkner said. "You all are the very definition of what it means to be a hero. One that overcomes in an extraordinary challenge, one who puts others before self. A hero isn't someone who asks for recognition or honor but someone who earns it.
"I firmly believe that the Lord will provide you the strength needed for this task and the grit and determination needed to complete this mission. He has given you the capacity to learn and the wisdom and knowledge needed for the job. You've trained and prepared yourselves, be confident in what you know. God has also given you the ability to adapt. No matter where the mission leads you, you maintain the ability to adapt and excel in that environment. You have also been created with integrity. In all situations, stay true to yourself and to others. Operate with honesty and maintain your values, regardless of your circumstance. You have prepared your mind, body and spirit for this task at hand in order to serve and give your absolute best."
Faulkner also took time to honor the families and the loved ones of those being deployed. "We know that they are contributing to the service of our country, just as you are. So thank you, each of you."
Arkansas Adjunct Gen. Jonathan Stubbs spoke after Faulkner. "Let me just say to the soldiers of the Gunslingers Battalion, we are proud of you," Stubbs said. "What you do matters and you're going to go represent this great battalion. You're going to go represent a wonderful state and you are going to represent our nation abroad. You're going to do a great job. In all things take care of one another.
"You're going to have good days, you're going to have bad days. As the chaplain said, you're going to do hard things but what you do matters and I cannot be more proud to stand before you as your Adjunct General to see you off on this great mission. You are exactly who we want representing our Arkansas National Guard in our state, in our nation, forward deployed."
Stubbs told the families of those being deployed, "We're going to take care of you. If you need anything, you have got to let us know! We will be there for you, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no matter the circumstance. Let us know. You are serving every bit as much as your soldier is and for that I say 'thank you.' We love you. We value you and we're going to take care of you. That is my guarantee, that's our guarantee, so thank you for your service. Lots of good luck. Again, make the most of this opportunity so when you come back, come back better than you are today. That's a high bar because you are pretty darn good right now."
Col. Chad Bridges, commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, said he wanted to briefly put this deployment "into context." He said "This is a big and significant day. A lot of emotion here and excitement and an emotion of separation which we need to acknowledge but this unit was reactivated in 1 December 1967 from the 39th Infantry Division of World War I and World War II. This is the fifth day where this battalion was deploying and these soldiers are continuing a legacy of service both home and abroad and there are soldiers along this wall over there that have been a part of that and if you think about the 33 million people in the United States of America, two million wear the uniform of the Armed Forces and they have family members supporting them and that's all of you and I just want to acknowledge you, I want to say thank you for your support of these soldiers, these great Americans and they couldn't do it without you and what they are doing as General Stubbs said, is significant and it's not just them."
Bridges said there were other important soldiers right now in West Memphis, Batesville, Harrison and "even in Missouri and Nebraska, wearing this patch right here that are going to do the nation's work to advance our national security and you volunteer to do it. You step up to the plate. You're trained and you're ready. You're competent. You have phenomenal leadership from the battalion command team all the way down to the non-commissioned officers."
Bridges thanked the soldiers' employers who support the Guard in "continuing to do the nation's business of securing the nation."
The commander of the 2nd Battalion 153rd Infantry Regiment, Lt. Col. Kevin Burton said, "I am thrilled. I am excited and I know that there a lot of emotions going through each and every one of you right now. What a day and it's just going to be one of many great days."
So much goes into getting a unit ready for deployment, according to Burton. He said there is the administrative task, the medical task and obviously the training and logistical things.
"I want to personally thank all of the families, the loved ones, the community that came out this morning and also the employers. Everyone has a stake in this," he said. "We wear this Bowie knife and it doesn't just appear, it doesn't just happen. A lot of things go into the making of this knife. There's a lot of different elements and that's kind of the way I see us. What makes us a great unit is all the different elements that we have, even the ones who have stepped up when we had gaps to fill, so all the volunteers from across the state in the Brigade. I am truly humbled. I'm grateful and I'm so proud of you guys from day one until now, the great strides that you have made. I am very proud of all the leadership and all the soldiers."
Burton told the families if they need anything, "please don't hesitate to let us know. God Bless you.
Allie Sharp, a sixth-grader from East End Middle School in Sheridan sang the National Anthem and received a Coin of Excellence for her performance.
In addition to Searcy, there were other ceremonies around the state for those deploying, including A Company at the Harrison armory, B Company at the Batesville armory and C Company at the West Memphis armory.
