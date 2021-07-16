Beebe’s blackbirds are back in the spotlight again, getting commemorated on a mural off Main Street in the downtown area of the city.
Beebe earned national attention Dec. 31, 2010, when an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 red-winged blackbirds were found dead in the city from “blunt force” trauma, according to smithsonianmag.com.
Beebe businessman Bill Handly, who initiated the blackbird mural, said like everybody else he woke up that morning and “I had a couple of dead birds in my yard.”
“It was kind of fascinating to watch when everybody tried to figure out what happened and then all the news,” said Handly, who owns Ameriprise Financial, an investments company on Main Street, “We were on every nightly world news the next evening, talking about this phenomenon, basically created by fireworks is what they pretty much came to the conclusion of.
“For years, we toyed with changing the name of the [city’s annual] fall festival to the Fallin’ Blackbird Festival. You know Conway has Toad Suck Days, and that was my point. I mean, ‘Guys, we were just given a gift, a marketing gem’ and we can’t help it happened here, it just did, and I said, ‘Let’s capitalize on it,’ and there was a little push back there for a while.”
In the meantime, Handly said the Beebe Chamber of Commerce was moved downtown “and I really fell in love with downtown and wanted my business down here, and that’s when it hit me. I was like, if I can ever find me a building where I can have on a corner lot or a corner building where I’ve got a side that I can paint, I said I am going to paint the biggest blackbird mural that had ever been painted, and anyway, so here it is.”
“It was really just to commemorate,” he said. “I didn’t want anything grotesque so it just has one dead blackbird on it. We used to have three to five million blackbirds it was estimated that roosted here. They were a nuisance.”
Handly said he showed his idea for the blackbird mural to artist Thomas Fernandez and his wife, Irina. “Boy, they went to work and presented this mural to me and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you all pulled this out of my head and then some.’ I couldn’t imagine something being this pretty.”
Fernandez said he brought “a little sketchbook” to Handly’s office and he started scribbling some ideas as they spoke. The two started meeting last summer. “Irina started playing with it on the iPad, using the sketch.” She said Handly “loved it.”
Thursday was the 13th day of mural work, in addition to “one day of tracing it,” Fernandez said. By next Thursday, the couple said they hope the mural will be completed. “There is rain in the forecast this weekend so that is obviously is going to slow us down.”
The mural is the fourth one in Beebe, according to Handly, and Fernandez and his wife have painted three of them.
In addition to two others downtown, Fernandez said he also helped his Arkansas State University-Beebe Arts Club students do a mural inside Simple Simon’s restaurant on DeWitt Henry Drive.
However, Handly feels the latest mural will “resurrect” something that put Beebe on the national map.
“You could go anywhere in the United States and no one knew where Beebe, Ark., was but when you told them ‘do you all remember where the birds fell in Arkansas?’ They were like, ‘Oh yeah. Whatever happened with that?’” Handly said. “And still it’s probably a 60 to 70 percent hit rate.
“People don’t remember now. So my point is to kind of resurrect it, We have since changed our fall festival to the Fallin’ Blackbird Festival. We have a Fallin’ Blackbird 5K and it is really just to bring something back to life. There have been crazier festivals for things that happened. The festival will be Oct. 16 this year. I dang sure wanted the mural done before the festival.”
More dead blackbirds were found in the city after the next New Year’s Eve, with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reporting that fireworks was the cause and the birds were targeted. The Beebe City Council passed an ordinance in 2012 that prohibited fireworks in areas where the blackbirds were known to roost.
The dead birds attracted such popularity that a television crew came to Beebe to shoot a documentary-style show titled “Omens of the Apocalypse.” The show aired on the National Geographic channel in March 2012.
Concerning whether Beebe still has the blackbirds as visitors, Handly said “we have a little bit, but not near the millions we used to have. They start coming in October ironically and leave out typically in the spring. They roost here for whatever reason and go to the fields in the delta region and eat rice, beans and whatever is left on the ground from the harvest season.”
