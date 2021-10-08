Corn hole has proven to be a popular addition to Beebe’s Fallin’ Blackbird Festival this year, according to Beebe Chamber of Commerce President Camille Stout.
As of Wednesday, 40 teams had registered for the festival’s corn hole tournament, Stout said. “We feel like that has really taken off.”
“It’s a $1,700 payout,” she said, referring to the first-place prize amount that the two-person team would receive.
Like most other festivals, the Fallin’ Blackbird Festival wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will be back next weekend in the downtown area, beginning at 7:30 a.m. next Saturday with the Fallin’ Blackbird Festival 5K.
Stout said the 5K race “has done phenomenal for our little community.” She said the race is certified so there will be participants from Tennessee and Texas – “the Dallas, Memphis areas – and from all over the state to qualify for these larger marathons that they run.”
On average, she said, 250 runners participate. “We even take participants the day of. It’s $40 and that includes a race T-shirt, your medal and your bib.”
Beebe has held a fall festival for 30 years, Stout said, but “as we had our episode in 2010 with the falling blackbirds and then it happened again, we said, ‘We’ve got to find our niche for our community like the Strawberry Festival, the Watermelon Crawl.’ We’ve just sort of taken something that wasn’t so great at the time and tried to lighten it and we feel like the community has jumped on board.”
She said the event has probably been the Fallin’ Blackbird Festival for probably eight years. In earlier days, the festival included a carnival, but Stout said it didn’t really work out.
“It does for some communities. We’ve done away with that,” she said. “In the years past we’ve had a chili cook-off. It has done really good, but as some of our older members have served their terms on the board and the committees, newer board members are on board, and I feel like we are gearing it more towards middle age or younger crowds; of course, we want everybody to attend.”
Stout said an antique car show couldn’t be held this year because there’s another one taking place in the area and festival organizers didn’t want to compete with it.
Eight food vendors will be at the festival, including The Magic Food Bus from Conway. Stout said this vendor is bringing another truck with “all sweets on it.” CJ’s Cajun Station also will be present along with Second Helping Hotdogs local snow cone company, Snobro, Low Ivy Catering, American Legion BBQ, W & M Concessions and Fog Hollow Kettle Corn will be there too. Candy apples and cotton candy also will be sold.
Instructors and professors from Arkansas State University-Beebe will be doing face painting. Cockrills Critters petting zoo, bounce houses, a balloon artist, a rock climbing wall and fire trucks will be there.
A Blackbird Pie Eating Contest will take place at 10:15 a.m. sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Beebe. Blackberries will be used in place of blackbirds, Stout said. Beebe football players will take on Beebe baseball players in the contest and the Beebe Fire Department will face the Beebe Police Department.
The entertainment lineup includes Boots, Bailey and The Boys at 11 a.m., Josh Dorgan at noon, Studio 360 at 1 p.m., Zach Probus at 1:30 p.m. and pop and soul artist Rusty Marshall at 2:30 p.m.
The festival ends at 3 p.m.
