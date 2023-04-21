An economic development planning process for Searcy is expected to be completed in the fall and will serve as a guiding document for the community’s economic development efforts, according to city officials.
Community members are being urged to access the current economic development survey by going to cityofsearcy.org/planning. Michelle Pugh, who is contracted to do communications work for the city, said the purpose of the surveys that are part of the planning process is “to gather input and feedback to ensure that the planning efforts are inclusive and representative of the diverse needs and aspirations of the community.”
She said the economic strategic planning for the city is collaboration among the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp., the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and the city of Searcy. The focus is on enhancing the area economy, creating job opportunities and improving the quality of life for residents.
The economic process, according to Pugh, aims to identify and capitalize on the unique strengths and assets of Searcy and the region. “The planning efforts will involve comprehensive research, data analysis and stakeholder engagement to develop strategies and action plans that will guide economic growth and development in the community.”
She said the planning process will encompass a wide range of areas, including business retention and expansion, workforce development and education.
Adam Hart, chairman of the SREDC, revealed in March that Del Boyette of Boyette Strategic Advisors is working on the plan separately from but in conjunction with the 20-year master plan for the city being developed by engineering firm, Crafton Tull, which is under contract with the city to address infrastructure, parks and active transportation needs and goals. Prior to starting a consulting business, Boyette was executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and deputy commissioner for economic development of the Georgia Department of Industry, Trade and Tourism.
“We are thrilled to embark on this important economic development planning process,” Hart said. “Our community has tremendous potential and this initiative will allow us to harness our strengths, identify opportunities and overcome challenges to create a more vibrant and sustainable local economy.
“We believe that economic development planning is a collaborative process that requires the input and involvement of all stakeholders. We encourage all members of the community to participate and contribute their ideas and insights as we work together to shape the future of our local economy.”
Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner said community leaders are “excited that we’re able to do all of this planning at the same time and with groups who want to collaborate to make Searcy better. We know that we have a community where employees want to live in order to attract new businesses and through our planning efforts, we are going to do just that.”
