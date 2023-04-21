An economic development planning process for Searcy is expected to be completed in the fall and will serve as a guiding document for the community’s economic development efforts, according to city officials.

Community members are being urged to access the current economic development survey by going to cityofsearcy.org/planning. Michelle Pugh, who is contracted to do communications work for the city, said the purpose of the surveys that are part of the planning process is “to gather input and feedback to ensure that the planning efforts are inclusive and representative of the diverse needs and aspirations of the community.”

