A Beebe council member threw several fastballs at Beebe Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Hatcher at last week’s meeting over the city not offering fall sports programs, while Beebe High School’s baseball coach offered to help get youth baseball going next fall.
Council member Shannon Woods said she has had several people reach out to her about fall ball programs “because we haven’t had them.”
Hatcher said most cities are signing teams up, not individuals. “Right now, Cabot is signing teams up,” he said. “Right now, it’s $700 a team and includes your entry fee.” He also said Lonoke is signing up teams and is charging $3 at the gate.
Council member Matt Dugger said he heard from a woman who is allowing girls from Beebe to go play at Lonoke. “They are not signing individuals up, they are calling around to all the travel team coaches and they are wanting to take girls off teams from Beebe and want to make a team to go play with them just to have a fall ball league.”
Hatcher also said that at the previous council meeting, Woods mentioned peewee football, but “peewee football is an association. No city is doing peewee football, they are all associations.”
Woods asked about flag football and soccer.
“Flag football is controlled by the School Board,” Hatcher said. “They have got control of the flag football and they can provide the insurance and everything for it. Flag football cannot practice off site of the school property and they cannot play off the school property.
“Soccer is another association. Most cities are running soccer as associations; cities are not running that.”
Woods asked Hatcher if “we could look into doing fall baseball and softball.” Hatcher responded, “Again, fall baseball is signing up teams to play.”
“With all due respect,” Woods said, “if we don’t have any fall programs and I say this respectfully, what is your job description in the fall when the parks are shut down and when the pool is shut down?”
Hatcher said, “We have got other things going on as far as playground equipment and stuff like that. We do repairs in the fall.”
Mayor Mike Robertson told Woods that “no one is objecting to having a fall program.”
“We need something for these kids to do and our parks and rec department, there is so much potential that I think that’s kind of gone to the wayside in recent years,” Woods said, “not placing blame on anyone, I am just speaking my mind.”
Council member Danny Mahoney, who brought Beebe baseball coach Chance Cleveland to the meeting, said, “We need something to get it ready for next year. We want to have a ball program and that’s why Chance is here, to put his input in.”
Hatcher said that he thought it was great that Chance Cleveland was present at the meeting because “he has already got five travel ball teams that he has picked up from the park. There are still 12-year-olds, 13-year-olds, 14-year-olds that he didn’t pick up this year.”
“We really need to look at having the recreational ball, not the travel ball,” Woods said. “If that’s what everybody is doing, that’s fine. For those kids who aren’t on travel teams or don’t have that avenue, we need something for them to do.”
Cleveland said he thought that fall ball “would be a great option” for the city.
“I have been to Malvern and I have been to a lot of places – some do it good, some do it bad and there are some things we can definitely do to make it better,” Cleveland said. “Long term, we could have travel baseball and rec ball. They both can coexist and we can fuse them together, and I would love to sit down and talk with how we could do that.
“Teeball is kind of a scramble anyway with kids running around chasing a ball, but when you got 12 kids on a team, that’s just too many. They need to restructure that. there are some people who have done that already and we have seen some really good success with that.”
Cleveland suggested having six kids on the teeball teams. He said those kids were the future, and from the high school level, they could give the coaches practice plans.
He said they are going from five teams to about seven or eight now in travel ball. Cleveland said a lot of the coaches are good and there’s a lot that don’t know what they are doing.
“We can help them do that with drills and something to we’d like to give them is an annual coach’s clinic for all the coaches that are out there and any parents that want to come,” he said.
“These are plenty of fields out there. The bones of it are good. Of course, you resurface some things, you make the grass better, the dirt work better [and] you can host a tournament. You can host one in the fall, one in the spring.
“However we can help, we want to help. We are not people who want to place blame, we just want to see everything be better.”
Woods said travel ball is not for everybody. She mentioned that there are single parents who work and can’t dedicate the time that travel ball takes. She said you have some kids that are not that into it but like to play even if they aren’t that good.
“Cabot and Searcy’s parks and recs programs are just booming and ours is not,” she said.
Hatcher said the city could start the new year and do everything that Cleveland talked about. Hatcher said one thing his department does have a problem with is finding coaches. “This year, you had to give me four names for four coaches to fill four teams and we have that problem every year when we get down to it.” Hatcher said the good coaches have gone to travel ball.
Robertson said he thinks in the past, Beebe has reached out to have people do clinics and they were not successful in doing so. Hatcher said he reached out to three colleges this spring to have their coaching staffs come to do clinics. “All three of them turned me down because of COVID.”
Woods said she thought “having a coach’s clinic would be wonderful.”
Cleveland some basic tools like drills and practice plans and formats are what would be good to give the coaches to use in a youth setting and implement easily, “something practical.” The biggest thing he said is to keep the kids playing and seeing them get better.
“I don’t want to lose them to Searcy or Cabot,” Cleveland said. “I want to keep them here and keep them playing the game without quitting baseball or softball. We can help. We’re willing.”
