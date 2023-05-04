An "Experience Searcy" website is being developed for the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission.
Michelle Pugh of Pugh Communications, who is doing contracted communications work for the city of Searcy, spoke to the A&P Commission last week on her involvement with constructing a website for them.
"At the end of the day, the goal is to bring people in to Searcy, drive tourism to Searcy," Pugh said. She said the website will have an "about" section and business resources, along with a form for community members to fill out when they get started being involved with A&P. There will be a page explaining how to apply for funding and types of projects the commission can fund.
There also will be links to social portals that have not yet been set up yet. Pugh said these will be the "handles" on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.
Pugh said she has broken plans for the website into four categories. "Explore Searcy, which would be activities, things that you can do while you're here. Eat in Searcy, obviously that's restaurants. Stay in Searcy will be both hotels and Airbnbs. For both the eat and the stay, the way it will be determined if you are featured there is if you are collecting A&P tax. So there's not going to be any question about 'does this get featured or does that get featured.' If you are collecting the tax, you will have the opportunity to be featured on the website. After that, we will have the events function."
Pugh said there will be a page for upcoming events and then there will be a section about the ongoing events that happen every year in Searcy, like Holiday of Lights. She said the featured event pictures can change; for example, the featured one in December would probably be having to do with Holiday of Lights.
There will be a welcome to Searcy section, telling the city's location and more information about the city. Pugh said Main Street Searcy also has a lot of information that can live on the website as well.
Searcy happenings will be on the, site too. Pugh said things like exploring downtown Searcy and things kids can do in Searcy are a couple of items that can be on there as well as "planning a day in Searcy." This is content Pugh said will be updated on an ongoing basis.
The Searcy A&P at Work would be features on all the projects the commission has funded. The tennis and pickleball courts at Berryhill Park may be something that will be featured in the "explore" section or the "how to get funded" section, she said.
At this point, there are not specific plans for a newsletter, according to Pugh, but she said she likes the idea of going with collecting email addresses so if there is something the commission wants to push out to the public to those interested in Searcy, they could do that so those interested could subscribe to those updates.
Information about the city of Searcy, The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Searcy Municipal Airport also will be available on the website, along with the Visitors Guide. The Searcy A&P at work logo will be on the bottom of every page to remind visitors "who is driving this website."
Restaurants will have the opportunity to pick either two or three categories that they want to be featured in, she said. Pugh used "pizza" as an example. The businesses who are paying their A&P taxes will be contacted to make sure their emails are up to date and to talk about these pages on the new website. "Our goal is not to be their website. We don't want to be updating hours and menus and all of those things. We are a directory, a hub for people to go to and say, 'Hey, these are all my options,' and if they choose this restaurant, they can go to their website and find out what their current hours and current menu and all of those things are."
Pugh mentioned that not every A&P commission in Arkansas has its own website but a lot of the bigger cities do, like Fayetteville with "Experience Fayetteville." She said when it comes to deciding on the URL (uniform resource locator), they are all different. Pugh said while Fayetteville is going with "experience," while other cities are going with "tour" and "visit."
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Pugh what name she would recommend for the URL and she said it doesn't matter to her but she does like a word with action. She mentioned "experience Searcy" or "discover Searcy" because it is telling you to do something. A motion was made to utilize experiencesearcy.com and it passed unanimously.
