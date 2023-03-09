Searcy's existing bike trail was called "basically the spine that we are building out from" by Isaac Sims, an urban planner for Crafton Tull, at an active transportation public meeting for the 20-year plan(s) being developed for the city by the engineering firm.
The active transportation (walking/biking) meeting was held Tuesday night at the Carmichael Community Center with about 100 members of the community turning out for it.
“I am really excited about the turnout," City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said. "Our first public meeting was I think beyond expectations as far as the number and considering this is the third of the three plans, I think 100 people is an awesome amount of people.
"And as far as what they are accomplishing that just tells us we get more input from various types of people, various comfort levels on a bike and that is exactly what we want to make the network friendly for the entire community.”
After the meeting, Stafford said there would be two more public meetings — one for the park system plan and one for the infrastructure plan. Those will be announced probably in April when most spring breaks are over.
Crafton Tull also will be refining the active transportation plan, according to Stafford.
"I was really encouraged to see the numbers," Crafton Tull Senior Vice President of Business Development Dave Roberts said about Tuesday's meeting. So when I started talking to folks at different stations [at the meeting], it wasn't just that 80 or 90 people came, it's that none of them are just coming to complain. They are coming because they are excited about the possibility of active transportation in their town. They are going to see change, so all in all the feeling I got from almost every one I saw was positive and that's what we want, input that we can make change with."
Sims and Roberts said a recording of their Tuesday presentation on Zoom would be sent to the city so that it could be made available to those who were unable to attend. "We just want to make sure everything is transparent and everyone knows what is happening," Roberts said.
However, he said, "I want to commend your town. We work in lost of different towns for three different states in this region and sometimes when we say, let's have a public meeting, sometimes we get a trickle of 15 people. So far, you guys have really shown out, and when we had the big meeting, we had over 300. Tonight, this is awesome, this is what we want because this plan is not for us. We do the plan, you give us the input and you all get to implement it over time. so it's got to be what you want."
Roberts said what was being presented was the "preliminary network." He said nothing is set in stone and if any of those attending saw something they didn't like they could indicate that on a board or a table. They were pins and dots for community members to show their likes and dislikes.
"It is still being fine-tuned," Roberts said of the active transportation plan. "We will refine it after we get the input. We do have a steering committee that is helping us. They are stakeholders that are running parallel to this process. The mayor [Mat Faulkner] did see this presentation last week in that group and then there will be a final report, development and a planned option."
Roberts said the 20-year master plan is actually three master plans with active transportation, infrastructure and parks. "Kudos to your town, that's really smart. We do these sometimes independently. Sometimes they are 10 years apart. Sometimes they don't dovetail. You all are getting the benefit of having all three of these plans done at the same time and there is so much overlap that it's going to produce a better document for all three."
Roberts said the firm is getting some overlap with the three plans. Concerning the parks plan, he said trails were recognized as a linear park and community members were saying that they wanted to see some natural trails or some better connectivity. Sidewalks that needed to be improved or connected were mentioned on the infrastructure plan. Unsafe intersections were mentioned as well as pavement conditions.
Roberts said Crafton Tull has been analyzing and measuring the city's roads, double-checking things like the width of the shoulder, whether the city or county owns the road, the width of the lanes, whether there is a curb and gutter. He said the firm is "field verifying " all of this information.
Sims mentioned a national survey from several years ago concerning the use of bicycles. He said in it 1% to 7% of respondents considered themselves strong and fearless when it comes to riding bikes; 5% to 7% were enthused and confident about riding a bike; 33% to 37% said no way no how would they ride a bike and 51% to 60% said they were interested in riding a bike but were concerned.
Switching to the Searcy "visioning survey review," Sims said 7% said they were strong and fearless, 14% said no way no how, 38% said they were enthused and confident and 41% said they were interested but concerned.
Growing up "in suburbia Miami, Fla.," Roberts said he rode a bike to elementary school like everyone else, so there was this giant grid of kids riding through the streets. He asked for a show of hand of those who rode bikes to school and there were a lot but when he asked about how many of their kids or grandkids ride bikes to school now, no hands went up. He said that could have to do with safety but places like Springdale that have the infrastructure now are seeing more kids ride bikes.
"Some of the schools even have counselors and staff that are creating a bike bus," he said. "They will go to a certain point in the neighborhood on their bike, pick up a group of kids from the neighborhood and ride them in, so if you have the infrastructure for people to use it — that's what the survey helps us understand. Is that something you want? Do you care about bike lanes or would you rather have an off road, protected?"
Crafton Tull, which is being paid $335,000 to develop the plans, has conducted several surveys, a public meeting last October, steering committee meetings and on-site data collection.
Sims said he was doing a lot of the day-to-day work on the draft of the plan. 'We are looking at all kinds of data so we make sure we produce a plan that reflects your desires as a community and the different facility types. We are going for all ages and all abilities. We want to provide facilities for the strong and courageous bicyclists who are riding out to the county hitting top speeds of 22 to 25 mph" to those who just ride for recreation. "They may need to get to school and they may need to get to work."
Drainage, topography and land usage are being looked at by Crafton Tull, Sims said, as well as distance and directness — like what would be a direct route for someone to ride a bike from their house to downtown. For the most part, he said, Searcy was pretty flat but there are some hills.
"We want to cultivate a sense of discovery and experience and amenities," he said, adding that the amenities would also kind of overlap with the park system master plan.
Sims asked the community members to take a look at the maps for the bike trails and mark their comments concerning their feelings about them. Creating a loop around the community is something Crafton Tull was told by community members that they wanted in an earlier meeting, Sims said.
The paved walking and bikeing trail currently runs 4.8 miles in segments from Ella Street to Queensway Street, according to the city, with connections at the Searcy Sports Complex, Sidney Deener Elementary School, Berryhill Park, McRae Elementary School and near Searcy High School.
Sims said Moore Avenue is probably the most important east/west connection in the city and the firm is proposing more sidewalks downtown, especially on Moore.
"We also field verified this," he said. "We saw people who were using the road downtown." He said some also said the south part of the existing bike trail has some safety concerns.
