The new courts at Berryhill Park could breath new life into tennis in Searcy, according to Donnie Miller, who has been playing tennis for more than 50 years, while also helping grow the sport of pickleball in the city and surrounding communities, pickleball player Jana Miller added.

The grand opening of the $2.7 million tennis/pickleball courts facility at the park is set for Friday at noon, and Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner told The Daily Citizen that as the project has “neared completion, the excitement of the community has increased.”

