The new courts at Berryhill Park could breath new life into tennis in Searcy, according to Donnie Miller, who has been playing tennis for more than 50 years, while also helping grow the sport of pickleball in the city and surrounding communities, pickleball player Jana Miller added.
The grand opening of the $2.7 million tennis/pickleball courts facility at the park is set for Friday at noon, and Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner told The Daily Citizen that as the project has “neared completion, the excitement of the community has increased.”
“Numerous citizens have contacted our Parks and Rec Department and City Hall inquiring about court usage, programs, opportunities for lessons and the possibility of reservations for tournaments,” Faulkner said. “The previous condition of the tennis courts was very poor, causing many people to consider using other facilities or courts in other towns.”
Pickleball, Faulkner said, is “the fastest growing sport in the nation. Trade group Sports & Fitness Industry Association says the number of participants grew by more than 159 percent to 8.9 million in 2022 over three years.
“Many people who reach out to us are currently going to other towns to play pickleball and they are ecstatic to have new courts here in Searcy,” the mayor said. “We look forward to the grand opening and the ability to celebrate the completion of this new facility for the benefit of our citizens as well as visitors.
“Berryhill Park is in the heart of Searcy and provides easy accessibility. As we continue in the [20-year] planning process with [engineering firm] Crafton Tull, there are more amenities we anticipate for Berryhill as it continues to become a destination park for our community.”
Donnie Miller, 73, a past area president for Regions Bank, noted that the popularity of tennis also is on the rise again. The United States Tennis Association reported last year that participation grew for the third consecutive year in the U.S., increasing by one million players to more than 23.6 million. Since the start of 2020, it had increased by 5.9 million over two years, or by 33 percent, according to the USTA.
“Back in the ’70s and early ’80s, tennis was big in Searcy but the next generation of us didn’t play tennis,” Miller said. “It kind of tapered down and now there’s a lot of young people playing tennis again, so I think those [new] courts are really nice. They are state-of-the-art tennis courts, and the pickleball, the same thing. It is really a nice facility, and I think you will see some events held there that people will come and play on those.”
Miller said the tennis courts at Berryhill had deteriorated over time because “they weren’t built like they build courts now, so they didn’t hold up. They became really unplayable.”
He said there are a lot of young players and middle-age players who play in leagues where they have to go out of town to play.
Miller said he used to play in a lot of tennis tournaments. Now, Miller said he plays in two tournaments a year. At one time, a USTA team that Miller played on was a national finalist. They got beat in the finals in the national tournament.
“The city owes a great deal of thanks to Harding University,” he said. “Basically, the Elliott Tennis Center became the public courts of Searcy. They are good. They have kept their courts up and a lot of us play over there but the big difference now will be the lighting at Berryhill. The lights will allow night play, good quality of play under the lights. Those are really good lights.”
He said he believes the new courts will “breath new life into” the sport in Searcy.
“The United States Tennis Association has given money for some things that weren’t in the contract,” Miller said, adding the USTA is “very interested” in what’s going on with tennis in Searcy. “I think you will see some clinics go on in the park for the youth as well as beginner adults. I think you will see a lot of growth in it.
“And I also want to say I think it was a great investment the city of Searcy made and the A&P Commission to put that kind of money out for a project that probably wouldn’t have been feasible before if we had not had the A&P tax. That has helped so much. That’s their largest project so far. I think you will see them doing other things that will be just as much as an impact on Searcy in the community. Really, Searcy, they don’t ask for your driver’s license when you come over here and use the facilities, so the whole county benefits from facilities that are in Searcy.”
Miller pointed out “how nice” the new restrooms by the courts will be. He said they were handicapped accessible and “they are really nice.” Miller said “and they are cleaning up the parking lot on the hill where the swimming pool was. There is going to be a lot of increased activity in Berryhill. They had to add some parking to accommodate it.”
Earlier this month, the Searcy City Council allotted $15,000 from the general fund for work on the bridge that connects the Moss Street parking area to Berryhill Park, while the A&P Commission is paying the lion’s share of cost of the courts project, which includes six full tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, the new restroom facility with a small concession stand and picnic tables.
“I think it is great that the A&P Commission stepped out and did a project like that,” Miller said. “It shows what they are going to be able to do in the future. When we pay that small tax on something, it is an investment in the community.”
Miller said he is also proud for those who play pickleball “because they did not have a place to play and that’s a fast-growing sport. There’s a lot of pickleball players in Searcy and I’m glad the two places are together because I think the sports kind of complement each other.”
Jana Miller, who lives in Searcy and is no relation to Donnie Miller, said she started playing pickleball at the now-closed Searcy Athletic Club, which is being converted into the new Searcy public library, and “helped get it started at the Carmichael Center.”
“I play as often as I can,” Jana Miller said. “I’m in the middle of raising four girls and every opportunity I can, I play because it is so fun.”
Concerning the new courts, she said, “I think it’s wonderful for our community. I think it’s good for all the generations and genders to have an opportunity to have fun, exercise and community engagement. I am passionate about adults getting exercise and this is a great way to do it in a fun way, where you don’t feel like you’re getting exercise but you are.”
She described pickleball “as being a blend between tennis and table tennis. So you have a paddle that’s bigger than a ping pong paddle and you have a ball that is like a wiffle ball and there’s little silly rules along the way that you have to play in order to make the game work, but it is play til 11, win by 2. Typically, you play doubles. Sometimes people play singles but the majority of the games are doubles.”
At the Carmichael Center, they typically have between 12 and 30 players “and that’s only with two courts,” Robinson said. “So I believe that the opportunity for eight courts is going to be greater. I think the opportunity for people to learn to play and gather together to play is going to be great. I think they will be busy [at Berryhill], especially the cool hours of the day, and I hope that we get some beginners out there eager to learn the game and we can grow this sport here in Searcy and in the surrounding communities they can come in and play.”
Miller said she has played in two pickleball tournaments so far, one in Benton and one in Heber Springs. She said Berryhill will be ripe for tournaments “as soon as we can figure out parking.”
Pickleball is “one of those games that you play and the next day you wake up and you want to play it again,” she said, adding that her daughters like to play too. “At the Carmichael Center in pickleball, there are participants from teenage years to mid-80s that play this sport.
“It is important, too, that we are getting some beautiful tennis courts in Searcy as well. That’s been need for a long time.”
