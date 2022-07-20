The son-in-law of the superintendent the White County Central School Board chose not to extend earlier this year has been appointed as a member of the board, replacing one of the three members who voted against his father-in-law.
Baron Simmons was approved Tuesday night to fill the Zone 4 vacancy created when former board President Larry Stevens resigned recently. The motion to appoint Simmons was made by Brandon Martin and seconded by board President Stan Yingling. Secretary Justin Hancock also voted yes, while board member James Smith voted no.
Smith, Hancock and Stevens all voted no on renewing then-Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract for a year in January. Yingling and then-board member Blake Moffett voted in favor of renewing the contract. Moffett then resigned his position and the White County Quorum Court appointed Martin to fill his seat.
Stanley was hired by the Searcy School District as an assistant superintendent of support services and started July 1 after being WCC’s superintendent for five years. Pharis Smith was hired as Stanley’s replacement.
On the private, 760-member Stand With Us Facebook group page, which was originally set up by parents to rally support for Stanley, members weighed in on Simmons’ appointment after the meeting, with 40 positive comments posted at press time.
Simmons responded by posting: “Happy to serve and support WCC!!! The wonderful staff and students deserve everything I can give.”
Simmons said his 8-year-old is going into third grade at WCC.
He told The Daily Citizen, “I’m excited to serve and I love children.”
