At the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting Thursday night, former Mayor David Morris addressed inaccuracies being spread about the city’s 1-percent sales tax, saying he was “a little concerned” about the misinformation.
He said during the time that making the eight-year tax permanent was defeated in a special election Feb. 9, there was a lot of misinformation circulating through emails, social media, letters to the editor and on various websites and some inaccuracies are still being spread.
Morris, now a council member, said with the possible exception of City Engineer Mark Lane, he “probably knows more about the creation of and implementation of the eight-year plan than anyone else in the room” since the tax was promoted and passed in 2014 while he was mayor.
“City Council members met in groups, we had various graphs and things of that nature,” Morris said. “On Dec. 13 of 2013, a resolution was put out on how the money would be spent for the tax and how it was to be collected. Reasons were given why such things as new equipment were needed.”
Morris said a board hung in the council chambers that listed all of the eight-year plan expenses and projects. “It’s the blueprint basically for the eight-year plan and how the money would be spent.” He said when Mayor Kyle Osborne took office, he continued to implement what was on the eight-year plan list. The board is now in Osborne’s office.
Morris said the money for the plan goes into what is called Fund 14. He said the reason it is called Fund 14 is because that is the next number the auditors had to give the city for it.
“Fund 14 is accounted for, every penny of it, at City Hall,” Morris said, adding that the expenses are tracked every day in municipal accounting and Council member Mike Chalenburg, with his accounting skills, has tracked the eight-year plan over a period of time.
“I am a little concerned about some inaccuracies that have been brought to my attention,” he said. “Some statements have been made and some comments have been put into some letters to the editor [in The Daily Citizen].
“Rest assured there aren’t any inaccuracies in the accounting of Fund 14, the one-cent sales tax. I have heard that there was a lack of accounting and accountability for it. That is a total inaccurate statement. We need to move the city of Searcy forward with the needed equipment, the infrastructure projects, things of that nature.”
He said for those on social media questioning the way the city spends its money, every dollar is accounted for.
“On an annual basis, an auditor spends six to eight weeks in City Hall in what I call pouring over the transactions and accounting and things of that nature,” Morris said. “Our clerk, [Jerry Morris], who I worked with for six years, you won’t find anyone with better or impeccable character, someone who understands municipal accounting, someone who so conscientiousness. You won’t find anyone like Mr. Morris.”
Council member Don Raney said he appreciated what David Morris had to say about the eight-year plan. He mentioned a letter to the editor that reported as fact that “our Jerry Morris wasn’t doing the accounting of Fund 14. I just can’t believe someone would say that because every penny has been tracked. I just think it was very disrespectful to his character and integrity.”
