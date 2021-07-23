A former paraprofessional for the White County Central School District has been charged with a sexual crime involving a high school student.
A warrant was issued for Cecelie Diane Loy, 30, of Judsonia last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on a charge of first-degree sexual assault, a class A felony. She was booked into the White County Detention Center on July 16, but was no longer in custody Friday. Loy is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Aug. 3 for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Laurel Sexton, the alleged assault was reported Jan. 18. On Jan. 19, the alleged victim was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County, where he reportedly said that he and Loy met up last October at the Walmart Supercenter in Searcy and went in Loy’s vehicle to the Searcy Cinema 8.
She reportedly “parked around back, where Loy performed” a sexual act on the teenager “in the back seat of her car,” Sexton wrote.
Loy and her attorney reportedly met with Sexton on March 2, and Loy reportedly said “she had never met or spoken” with the alleged victim “outside of school.” She said the alleged victim was “not one of her students and she would only see him in the hallway at school.”
However, Sgt. Todd DeWitt had obtained the alleged victim’s cell phone after receiving permission. When Sexton “searched the cell phone” March 3, she wrote that she found “a screenshot of a Snapchat conversation between the victim and Loy.”
In it, Loy told him “things like, ‘Do not say [expletive] about me ...,’ ‘This is my career ...,’ ‘I have kids,’ and ‘You clearly aren’t mature enough to handle this,’” Sexton wrote.
According to the White County Central School District, Loy has not been employed by the district since January.
