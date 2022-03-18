A jury found a former Lonoke County deputy guilty of negligent homicide Friday in Cabot, but not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain of McRae.
The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon and reached its verdict Friday morning in the case against Michael Davis, who was a sergeant with the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office when he shot and killed Brittain last June 23 during a traffic stop. The misdemeanor charge he was convicted off is punishable by up to a year in prison, which was Davis' sentence along with a $1,000 fine.
During Thursday's testimony, Davis emotionally recounted the fatal shooting. “I didn’t get into this job to kill people,” he said as his voice cracked during more than an hour of testimony.
Brittain was killed outside an auto repair shop near Cabot. Davis testified that he fired at him after the teen didn’t comply with his commands to show his hands as he exited his truck and reached into the bed of the pickup. Brittain was holding a container — which his family members have said held antifreeze — and no evidence of firearms was found in or near the truck, investigators said.
“I didn't know what he was reaching for," Davis testified. “I thought he was reaching for a gun, a rifle, specifically."
Brittain's family members have said he was grabbing the container to place behind the truck's wheel to stop it from rolling backward.
A passenger who was with Brittain and another witness have testified they didn't hear any commands from the deputy before he shot the teen.
Davis was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in July for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting. Jurors this week were shown that footage along with body camera footage from an officer who assisted at the scene after the shooting. According the the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the footage shown Tuesday showed Brittain's body being turned over, which caused multiple members of the teen to leave the courtroom.
The video ended with Davis sitting alone in a police vehicle and audibly crying, the newspaper reported.
Other witnesses who testified Thursday included a deputy who responded after the shooting and a lieutenant with the sheriff's office who coordinated officers' training.
Prosecutors argued that Davis acted recklessly by shooting Brittain, noting that the two witnesses said they never heard him yell any commands.
“When he pulled the trigger, he did it based on fear, not facts," Deputy Prosecutor Steve Higgins said during closing arguments.
Robert Newcomb, Davis' attorney, said the deputy had a reasonable belief that his life was in danger during the stop when the teen reached in the back of the truck.
Davis' trial began Tuesday in the cafeteria of an Army National Guard facility in Cabot rather than the county courthouse.
