A Lonoke County jury decided to convict a former deputy of a misdemeanor only Friday in the fatal shooting last year of a McRae teenager.
The sentence for the misdemeanor, negligent homicide, was one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The jury, which began deliberating Thursday afternoon and reached its verdict Friday morning, found Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter, for which he could have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
Davis was a sergeant with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office when he shot and killed 17-year-old Hunter Brittain last June 23 during a traffic stop.
Brittain’s grandmother, Rebecca Payne, said the case “didn’t get us what we wanted.” However, speaking in the parking lot of the Army National Guard Cabot Readiness Center, where the trial was held, she said that special prosecutor Jake Phillips “and his team, I feel like, did an awesome job. ... He did all he could.”
Phillips, who was appointed from the 5th Judicial District to prosecute the case, said, “We were a bit surprised about the sentencing. That’s the thing about juries, you don’t know what they’re thinking or what the thought process is.”
An appeal bond was granted after the verdict that Phillips said the state objected to “because we asked him to be sentenced to jail time.”
“We didn’t make a recommendation on that, but we felt that once the jury made that decision and made it as definitively as they did – a year – that it should be honored,” he said. “And so there are factors in an appeal bond like the likelihood of success on appeal, whether the defendant’s a flight risk and the judge [Lonoke County Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore] considered all of those and determined that he is entitled to an appeal although she strongly felt that she didn’t make any mistakes in the trial.”
Faith Story, a cousin of Brittain’s who said he was like a brother, said she believed that Davis should have been convicted of manslaughter, “and I think it’s stupid that he only got one year in prison for murder ... in jail. He didn’t even go to prison. I think he should have went to prison not jail.”
Paula Brittain, Brittain’s aunt through her ex-husband, said, “We have to take what we get. I mean, it’s better than nothing. Hopefully he goes to jail. I mean, I’m assuming he’s probably not, but I would like to see him go to jail.”
She said she doesn’t feel the outcome was fair.
“We lost my nephew. This is my daughter; she lost her cousin,” Paula Brittain said. “Jazmine Brittain, that’s her brother and they were really close. She has a little brother, but she don’t have any big brothers so he always protected them.”
During testimony Thursday, Davis emotionally recounted the fatal shooting. “I didn’t get into this job to kill people,” he said as his voice cracked during more than an hour of testimony.
Brittain was shot in the neck outside an auto repair shop on Arkansas Highway 89 near Cabot. Davis testified that he fired at him after the teen didn’t comply with his commands to show his hands as he exited his truck and reached into the bed of the pickup. Brittain was holding a container – which his family members have said held antifreeze – and no evidence of firearms was found in or near the truck, investigators said.
“I didn’t know what he was reaching for,” Davis testified. “I thought he was reaching for a gun, a rifle, specifically.”
Brittain’s family members have said he was grabbing the container to place behind the truck’s wheel to stop it from rolling backward.
A passenger who was with Brittain and another witness have testified they didn’t hear any commands from the deputy before he shot the teen.
Davis was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in July for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting. Jurors this week were shown that footage along with body camera footage from an officer who assisted at the scene after the shooting. According the the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the footage shown Tuesday showed Brittain’s body being turned over, which caused multiple members of the teen to leave the courtroom.
The video ended with Davis sitting alone in a police vehicle and audibly crying, the newspaper reported.
Other witnesses who testified Thursday included a deputy who responded after the shooting and a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office who coordinated officers’ training.
Prosecutors argued that Davis acted recklessly by shooting Brittain, noting that the two witnesses said they never heard him yell any commands.
“When he pulled the trigger, he did it based on fear, not facts,” Deputy Prosecutor Steve Higgins said during closing arguments.
Robert Newcomb, Davis’ attorney, said the deputy had a reasonable belief that his life was in danger during the stop when the teen reached in the back of the truck.
Davis’ trial began Tuesday in the cafeteria of an Army National Guard facility in Cabot rather than the county courthouse. It took less than three hours total after deliberations began for the jury to come to a verdict.
Pennsylvania-based civil rights attorney Devon Jacob, who is representing Brittain’s family, said the Brittain family will be filing a civil lawsuit now that the criminal case has concluded.
“We were quiet up until now because Michael Davis, of course, was entitled to his own rights to have a fair trial,” Jacob said. “He had a fair trial. The jury has spoken. The jury has spoken pretty firmly actually if you think about it in the state of Arkansas. This verdict is actually pretty significant.
“I think we need to put the labels aside of misdemeanor or felony and I think we need to look at what the jury has said here, and what the jury said here was that a law enforcement officer in uniform committed a crime and the jury has said that Hunter Brittain was unlawfully killed by Michael Davis; that’s what the jury says.”
Jacob called it “a strong finding” that needs to lead to questions being asked like “how did we get here today? Was this really a split-second decision that was made by an officer in the street late at night? And the answer is truly no. It was a nine-year decision while he worked at the Lonoke Sheriff’s Office. It was nine years of supervision that didn’t occur.”
He said that it came out during the trial that Davis “was supposed to be taking medication that night. If fact, he was supposed to be taking that for 11 to 12 days before that night and the sheriff knew that, and yet he didn’t take the medication, which would have kept him calm, and as a result, we have a dead child who was unlawfully killed. Do how did that happen? And it happened because the leadership was not leading, that’s how it happened.
He said the “circus-type material” that has been learned about the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office since the shooting is “inexcusable.”
“It’s supposed to be a professional agency, run by professional standards and what do we have? We have a sheriff who allowed Michael Davis to go on the streets without medication that was supposed to prepare him to be in the right state of mind when he came into contact that night with Hunter Brittain,” Jacob said, “and as a result of the failure of leadership, we have a dead child.
“This takes us back to, you always hear about the importance of your vote, well here’s the result of what your vote looks like. It is up to the people to hold their leadership accountable and so when it comes time to vote again, if the sheriff doesn’t want to step down, then you need to vote him out, that’s what really needs to happen here.”
He said the civil suit “is going to go way further than just Michael Davis.”
“The sheriff will be a defendant in that civil suit and frankly, he should resign because when he had an opportunity to stand up and lead, what did he do? The 17-year-old boy is killed on his watch and instead of coming out with the facts and saying, ‘Hey, you know why he was killed, it was because I let the officer on the street that night,’ instead he said, ‘You know what, I’m just going to fire him for not turning on his video camera,” Jacob said.
“That’s not what leadership looks like. Leadership looks like, a leader stepping up and saying, ‘You know what? We could have done better. You know what? I am partially at fault for this and you know what? I’m going to make some changes.’”
He also questioned why Brittain’s passenger, Jordan King, was “stuck in a vehicle for two to three hours watching in handcuffs his best friend on the ground, deceased.”
“He was taken into custody initially and I get it. I’m a former police officer myself, I get it. You roll up on a scene, there’s been a shooting, you take a passenger, you take everybody into custody to figure out what’s going on,” he said. “That’s fine, but two to three hours? I think they figure out in five minutes that Michael Davis had unlawfully killed Hunter Brittain and that’s when he should have come out of handcuffs, and so the people who held him in custody will also be defendants in the civil case that’s going to be coming up.”
Jacob asked that the family of Brittain be given some time “to digest this.”
“This is a lot and this is a lot to both families, frankly,” he said. “The Brittain family here, I’ve stood with them for a very long time now and have had many conversations with them and they get that there’s hurt on their side and there’s hurt on the other side, too, and it’s time for everyone to start to heal.
“And now that the criminal trial is done, it’s time for everybody to take the rhetoric on both sides down a notch and it’s time for the civil side to really get involved and really figure out how we can change things so this doesn’t happen again to somebody else.”
Phillips said it was an emotional case as a prosecutor because it involved a child.
“If you remember, I didn’t say that this defendant was a bad guy,” he said. “I just said that he was a good guy that made a really horrible decision, so that makes it even worse. If he was a mean cop, beating people up, it would have been much easier and I would have had a much different attitude with the jury, but it wasn’t that and no one ever said that.”
