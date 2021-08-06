A former Dallas police officer’s murder conviction for shooting and killing a Harding University graduate in 2018 has been upheld on appeal.
A three-judge panel for the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas determined Thursday that there was sufficient evidence for a Dallas County jury to convict Amber Guyger in 2019 of murdering Botham Jean. Guyger, who will be 33 Monday, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and won’t be eligible for parole until 2024, although she can file another appeal with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
Guyger’s attorneys were requesting that Guyger be acquitted of murder and convicted of negligent homicide instead, appealing last October that the evidence was insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she committed murder. Justices Lana Myers, Robbie Partida-Kipness and Chief Justice Robert D. Burns III did not dispute the facts of the case, but disagreed that it was reasonable for Guyger to believe that deadly force was necessary.
According to NBCDFW, an attorney for Botham Jean’s family said “they will be relieved to hear the court’s decision and that they’re not shocked by the result.”
Jean, 26, worked in Dallas as an accountant for PricewaterhoseCoopers after graduating from Harding in 2016. He was in his Southside Flats apartment the night of Sept. 6, 2018, when Guyger returned to the building, where she also lived, after a 13 1/2-hour shift, entered Jean’s apartment and shot him. He had been eating ice cream on his couch when he was shot.
Her lawyers wrote in the appeal that she thought she was in her own apartment and formed “a reasonable belief about a matter of fact – that she entered her apartment and there was an intruder inside and her mistaken belief negated the culpability of murder because although she intentionally and knowingly caused Jean’s death, she had the right to act in self-defense since her belief that deadly force was immediately necessary was reasonable under the circumstances,” according to the court documents.
Guyger testified during her trial that she mistook Jean’s apartment, which is directly above her own, for hers. She said that when she opened the door, which was already slightly ajar, she saw a “silhouette figure” across the room.
She drew her gun and shouted, “Let me see your hands!” as Jean came toward her “in an aggressive manner.” Because she feared for her life, Guyger said, she shot twice, and one bullet struck Jean in the torso. After 911 was called, Jean was transported by first responders to Baylor Hospital, where he died.
In their appeal, Guyger’s lawyers mentioned that residents of the complex often walk into or enter the wrong apartment or park on the wrong floor. In court documents, out of 71 tenants interviewed, 44 percent said they had walked into the wrong apartment on the wrong floor before. Also, 23 percent of tenants said they had accidentally went to the wrong door and entered their key into the lock, according to court documents.
“That she was mistaken as to Jean’s status as a resident in his own apartment or a burglar in hers does not change her mental state from intentional or knowing to criminally negligent,” the justices wrote in Thursday’s appeal decision. “We decline to rely on Guyger’s misperception of the circumstances leading to her mistaken beliefs as a basis to reform the jury’s verdict in light of the direct evidence of her intent to kill.”
In the murder trial, prosecutors argued that Guyger missed several clues that would have told her she was on the wrong floor.
Lee Merritt, an attorney representing the Jean family in a civil case against Guyger and the city of Dallas, called the guilty verdict “a huge victory” for the family as well as “all black people in America.”
“For so many unarmed black and brown human beings all across America,” said Merritt, “this verdict today is for them.”
