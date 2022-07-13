The attorney for a former Bradford police officer accused of sexual crimes in Jackson County involving a juvenile has filed a motion requesting that statements he made to law enforcement officers be suppressed.
Attorney Ralph J. Blagg also requested a continuance in motions filed Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court. He wrote that a motion and plea day for Aaron John Cochrane was set for July 21 and trial for Aug. 29, but that he only “recently entered his appearance” as counsel “and has not received discovery and requires more time to prepare for trial.”
Cochrane, 41, was arrested May 25 by Arkansas State Police. He has been charged with two counts of class Y felony rape, one count of class D felony sexual grooming of a child and one count of class A felony first-degree sexual assault. Cochrane is being held in the Randolph County jail in Pocahontas.
Cochrane was fired by the Bradford Police Department before he was arrested, according to Police Chief David Lock. Cochrane also had previously been employed as a sheriff’s deputy in Jackson County and as a school resource officer in White County. Sheriff Phillip Miller said Cochrane resigned from the White County Sheriff’s Office in December 2019. He said Cochrane worked a couple of years for the sheriff’s office, including one school year with the Riverview School District.
The state police’s Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation involving Cochrane in March.
According to the affidavit written by Special Agent Sean Riegle, the state police were asked by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to review “substantiated information” that Cochrane “had been sending sexually explicit videos to an underage female.” The information came from “an unrelated criminal investigation.”
The state police found that there were four female juveniles 14 years old or younger who said they had received a Snapchat video from Cochrane of him touching his sexual organ, Riegle wrote. The possibility that he also had had sex with one of the juveniles also was uncovered.
On May 25, Cochrane was interviewed at the Pangburn Police Department and reportedly “admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse and other sexually deviate activities” with one of the juveniles 30 or 40 times in Jackson County up until a month earlier, beginning when she would have been 10 or 11 years old. The juvenile reportedly confirmed the “sexual encounters.”
Cochrane also reportedly admitted during the “post-Miranda interview” to sending the juvenile sexually explicit photos and videos through Snapchat and SMS text messages. However, he said “he did not remember sending any videos or pictures” of that nature to any other juvenile, Riegle wrote.
In Blagg’s motion to suppress statements, he wrote that “the interrogation was illegal as the officers did not have probable cause to arrest or detain Defendant, and any statement which are the fruits of such illegal arrest are inadmissible.”
He also wrote that Cochrane was “not advised of his Miranda rights,” was not given a written Statement of Rights form and “did not knowingly, intelligently or voluntarily waive his constitutional rights against self-incrimination.”
He called the statements “the result of coercion and intimidation by law enforcement officers,” writing that they were taken “illegally and in violation of the United States and Arkansas Constitutions, and Arkansas law.”
