The battle over a bobcat named Booger being kept in the Searcy city limits ended Tuesday when the family who owned him decided to discontinue fighting the city, pleading guilty in White County District Court to a violation of a keeping wild animals prohibition.
According to Searcy Prosecuting Attorney Buck Gibson, Hillary Ellis, who was in court for trial, "represented to me and the court that they have moved and the bobcat was no longer theirs."
Hillary's husband, Joe, told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday afternoon that "we were not going to win the court case, not one chance to it. No attorney wanted to go up against the city. It just is what it is."
"Hillary went to court today and after several months of talking to different attorneys and different people, we just knew we are just not going to win unless we stooped and submitted and paid $5,000 for some out-of town attorney to come in and fight our battle with no hope," Joe Ellis said. "There was no way that we were going to win.
"The reason is I can't even go to court because the ticket is in her name and because of all the COVID stuff, I was not even going to be allowed into the court and it's my cat. It's not her cat, it's my cat. I sent him [Booger] to a breeder [in Mena] and hopefully, I get some of my money back. Hillary showed up today [in court] and paid a $100 fine and everything is done. That's it."
He said although his family has moved, it was not because of Booger.
"It has nothing to do with the bobcat, nothing to do with the city of Searcy," Joe Ellis said. "It's just personal reasons and it just is what it is, man."
In her first appearance in court in July, Hillary Ellis had pleaded not guilty after she and her husband had attended a Searcy City Council meeting in June to tell their side of the story about a ticket they received from Searcy Animal Control for keeping the bobcat inside an enclosure they had in their backyard.
Hillary Ellis told the City Council that they had Booger since he was just under 6 weeks old and they got him from a breeder in Tennessee.
Hillary Ellis said their bobcat was 100 percent domesticated. Council members were given an entire packet of information on Booger's vet records and pictures of him in his enclosure in the backyard that was also fenced.
She told the City Council that Searcy Animal Control showed up to their house May 18 to inform them they had received a call about a wild bobcat that they had running around. She assured them they did not have wa"wild bobcat" running around in their yard or in their home.
Ellis said she was told originally by Searcy Animal Control that there was absolutely no reason for concern and she thought that would be the end of it but the following day, two officers showed up at the Ellis home and said they had been instructed to issue her a ticket and ordered "immediate removal of my pet."
Information from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reading "you can safely have up to six bobcats either born in captivity or even taken from the wild as pets" was also presented to the City Council by Ellis. The information also stated that bobcats must be in an enclosure, which she said their pet was. It also says a paper must be shown showing ownership. "They also said we are not allowed to release the bobcat into the wild ," Ellis said and "we are also not allowed to sell or give them to another owner."
The Ellis family brought letters of support from neighbors.
