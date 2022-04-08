End walls of a late-1890s Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad railcar beside the depot in Bald Knob were removed this week, with the St. Joe Railroad Museum taking one to display and the other going to Bald Knob’s museum in the depot, according to the St. Joe museum.
St. Joe museum’s operators had decided they were no longer interested in taking the entire car because of cost and the car’s condition, according to White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell, and it is now set to be “disassembled and hauled away” by the end of the month.
“The M&NA car #57 was probably used on the lower end from Kensett to Helena,” the museum posted on Facebook on Thursday. “It is what is known as a ‘combo’ because it was half passenger car and half RPO, which stands for railroad post office.
“... Efforts to restore the car were extinguished when the town ordered the car to be scrapped and moved.”
Updated plans for the railcar were given at Monday night’s Bald Knob City Council meeting by Churchwell.
“This unit was intended to be an attraction rather than a detraction to Bald Knob and in the interest of finding resolution, the WCHS has located a local contractor, Mr. Danny Thomas, who can take the railcar down for a small fee plus the recovery of the steel,” Churchwell said.
She said Thomas is supposed to start the project Saturday and be done with it by April 30.
Churchwell said the Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad changed the lives of many White Countians when it opened travel to small communities with its 400-mile railway in 1908-09. She said it extended from Helena to Joplin, Mo.
In 1946, the railroad closed, she said, and “the rolling stock was sold/destroyed. Car No. 57 survived, was removed from the tracks on Oak Street in Searcy, used as a residence for decades and then sat empty.”
In 2007, Churchwell said, the railcar was set for demolition but was saved by railroad enthusiasts and moved back to Bald Knob beside the depot/tracks. Many at that time pledged to provide labor to restore the car, but Churchwell said many of the aged volunteers passed away or became too ill to assist. She said the WCHS through the years had hopes that a group could revive the 1894 combine (mail/passenger) car, but it didn’t happen.
Churchwell said that when she became president of the historical society in 2018, she began a mission to donate the railcar to a railroad group.
“In 2020, the St. Joe Railroad Museum agreed upon the adoption as they already had a restored depot and were in the process of obtaining a caboose,” she said. “Last week, they called to inform that they were no longer interested in the full project due to the cost of transport and condition.”
Grayson asked for a motion for a deadline of the end of April for the railcar to be removed. Council member Johnny Hodges made the motion to extend the deadline to the end of April and it passed unanimously.
“I’m glad we have a timeline,” Grayson said.
Council member Mary Lou Smith wanted to make sure the historical society was paying for removal, and Churchwell said, “Yes, we are.”
She said most of the money came from a railcar fund and from one person years ago. and the WCHS has not spent any of it yet. Churchwell said that the last time she talked to the donor he said, “Anything we could do to preserve the local railcar history.”
“We will have some money left in our fund and with that money, we are going to earmark that,” Churchwell said. “We are saving money for a museum and so when we do get the museum, we will have a local railroad display with these funds to continue the railroad heritage so other generations can see it.”
