Elton John, who will turn 75 on March 25, finally made it to Arkansas on Saturday for a sold-out show to say goodbye to fans with his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
John said this was his fourth time to play in “Little Rock.” His show at War Memorial Stadium was in 1995. When the now Simmons Bank Arena was called Alltel Arena in 1999, Elton opened it with his show. Prior to these shows, Elton played Barton Coliseum in 1982.
Fans showed up very early and could be seen walking in with glitter from glasses to boots. Sequins, shirts and jackets were also big at the concert. All merchandise lines were maxed out throughout the night.
John delivered a 22-song set and a highlight was when his piano moved across the stage while he was still sitting at it. He opened with “Benny and Jets,” which was released in 1973, and ended with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” released that year also. The show lasted about 2 1/2 hours and included all of his signatures tunes, like “Rocket Man,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Candle in the Wind.” He performed the Elton John- Dua Lipa” hit that is currently on the radio, “Cold Heart (Lyrics) PNAU Remix.” It featured a video with it on the big screen.
