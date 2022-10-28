The single elevator that will be placed inside the $26-million Searcy High School arena has been received and will be installed in December as the building project gets closer to being completed, according to Jeff Crawford, project manager for Baldwin and Shell Construction Co. of Little Rock.
“The project is going really well,” Crawford told the Searcy School Board on Wednesday. “We got our elevator in, the material on site, which is a good thing to have that on site and not to worry about any delays getting it.” He said the elevator is being stored for now awaiting the installation Dec. 12.
He also said that “we got our last interior concrete with the glass aggregate for the lobby,” which he said would be poured Friday. Mill work also has been started in some of the offices and in the hospitality room, he said, and the parking lot work has been started. “The plan is to lay asphalt around Thanksgiving,” Crawford said.
Workers are also installing restroom tile and putting in glass where they can. The gas and electric utilities are up and running “and we started up the air conditioning and heating unit,” Crawford said. “We’re moving along with it; it’s going really well. We’re pushing it as hard as we can to keep it going.”
The project is expected to be finished around the last of January/first of February, Searcy School District Superintendent Bobby Hart said.
Despite construction costs nationally having escalated because of inflation, the price tag of the arena project was “locked in” when it was approved for construction in April 2021, Hart said. “We were very fortunate we locked in.”
Diane Barrett, who was superintendent when construction of the arena was approved, said there had probably been talk of a new arena for the high school for about the past five years. “We have actually been working toward that, visiting other arenas, gathering information and been in the design phase of it, for a little over three years.”
Barrett said she believes the current facility was built in 1968 and renovated in 1983, adding a couple of end sections to it.
The new arena is being built behind Sullards Annex, which is the high school cafeteria, “recessed into that hill side.” Barrett said the sports programs are sharing an annexed gym for the girls and boys physical education, so the district will be able to separate out the PE classes.
“We also have other various sports that need practice areas and areas for competition,” she said. “We will still be using that gym. It’s still in good shape. It’s just smaller and just does not meet the needs we have right now.”
The new arena, Barrett said, is being built “even larger than is required to host a state tournament, but the reason we are doing that is because we want it to be large enough that we could hold graduation ceremonies in it as well as other events.”
