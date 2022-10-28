The single elevator that will be placed inside the $26-million Searcy High School arena has been received and will be installed in December as the building project gets closer to being completed, according to Jeff Crawford, project manager for Baldwin and Shell Construction Co. of Little Rock.

“The project is going really well,” Crawford told the Searcy School Board on Wednesday. “We got our elevator in, the material on site, which is a good thing to have that on site and not to worry about any delays getting it.” He said the elevator is being stored for now awaiting the installation Dec. 12.

