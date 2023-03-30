A 31-year-old pit bull owner from El Paso whose dogs were involved in two attacks on children in December officially has been charged with felony battery in the second attack.

A warrant was issued for Destiny A. Adams-Fletcher on Tuesday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on three counts of class D felony battery in the second degree, three counts of class A misdemeanor unlawful dog attack and enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child. Adams-Fletcher was not in custody Friday and no court date had been set in the Dec. 31 case.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.