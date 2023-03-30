A 31-year-old pit bull owner from El Paso whose dogs were involved in two attacks on children in December officially has been charged with felony battery in the second attack.
A warrant was issued for Destiny A. Adams-Fletcher on Tuesday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on three counts of class D felony battery in the second degree, three counts of class A misdemeanor unlawful dog attack and enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child. Adams-Fletcher was not in custody Friday and no court date had been set in the Dec. 31 case.
She previously was charged with the same offenses in a Dec. 11 case that is scheduled for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on May 23. On March 7, an agreed order of destruction for the two pit bulls, which were being held by Bald Knob Animal Control, was issued by Circuit Judge Mark Pate and signed by Adams-Fletcher, Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy and Jason Baker of El Paso. Her plea and arraignment was also continued at that time.
The mother in the Dec. 31 case, Kristina L. Busbea, started a petition on change.org to "Stop These Vicious Dogs Permanently with Euthanasia" after two of her children, ages 4 and 5, were attacked. Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House said in early March that he could not euthanize the dogs without a court order.
The affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano of the White County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were sent to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room for a complaint about the dogs attacking an adult male and the two juveniles. "The victims were treated for severe bite, puncture and laceration wounds," Biviano wrote.
The family reportedly were visiting a residence on Rocky Point Road near Judsonia when the dogs attacked the children "without provocation" after they entered the house. The adult was injured "while attempting to save the juveniles from the attack," Biviano wrote.
Adams-Fletcher was "not present at the time of the attack," Biviano wrote, but brought the dogs to the property after the Dec. 11 attack. "She was later arrested on related charges and the dogs were left in [the homeowner's] care where they were required to remain on a 10-day quarantine."
"Although the dogs were no longer under the quarantine period when this incident occurred, the dogs' nature of aggressive, vicious behavior and history of unprovoked attacks have been documented" and were known to Adams-Fletcher and the homeowner, Biviano wrote. "The dogs were not properly secured at the residence, and the victims only entered the home" after the homeowner invited them to come inside.
"Both dogs were seized by law enforcement due to the exigent risk to the public and were taken with the assistance of the Bald Knob Animal Control Department."
In the previous attack on Samuel Lane in El Paso, a 10-year-old suffered "severe bite injuries, including large areas of deep lacerations on both his legs and arms," Biviano wrote. The second victim, a 6-year-old, had "bite injuries and lacerations to his right foot and abrasion injuries from being dragged by the dogs."
Their grandmother also was taken to the hospital "for bite injuries she suffered during her attempts to stop the attack," he wrote.
Adams-Fletcher reportedly was "initially present at the scene" but "after the arrival of first responders, she loaded both dogs in a vehicle and fled the scene before law enforcement could make contact." She was located and arrested Dec. 12 at the residence near Judsonia, where she had taken the dogs "to prevent authorities from seizing the animals," Biviano wrote.
A warrant also was issued for Jeremiah Chad Owens, 32, of Beebe on a charge of class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member. Owens also was not in custody and no court date had been set.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Department Detective Caleb Crump, Owens nearly struck his brother with a vehicle Feb. 22 after it had earlier been observed in a ditch and Owens had been heard "yelling at his brother ... who was in the passenger seat."
The truck had "accelerated rapidly out of the ditch" on West Center Street "and pulled into the Masonic Lodge parking lot," where Assistant Police Chief Barron Dickson was attempting to write down the license plate, Crump wrote. The vehicle then "accelerated in reverse, nearly striking his vehicle."
When Owens' brother got out of the vehicle and walked in front of it, Owens reportedly "accelerated at a high rate of speed," causing his brother "to run eastbound to keep from being hit by the car."
Owens was detained near the Economy Inn on West Dewitt Henry Drive and taken to the Beebe Police Department, where he reportedly "was proven intoxicated at the time of the incident, with a BAC result of .09." He reportedly admitted several hours later that "he drove close to [his brother] acting like he was going to hit him with the vehicle."
A warrant also was issued for Jefferson C. Henry, 41, of Beebe on two counts class C felony domestic battery in the second degree, with enhanced penalties for crimes committed in presence of child.
Henry reportedly punched his wife while driving and also struck a juvenile "twice in the face" when he tried to intervene Feb. 7. The 10-year-old reportedly called in the "physical disturbance", saying that his father "attempted to kill his mother," and Beebe officers responded to the Roadway Inn.
The female alleged victim had a broken nose and several "areas of bruising on her face," Crump wrote in the affidavit, while "the juvenile had bruising on both sides of his face."
She had left the Roadway Inn to go to the WCMC before officers arrived. She also had "used a knife to defend herself from further injury," Crump wrote, and said she had injured him with the pocket knife. However, "officers advised the injuries weren't from the pocket knife." Henry's left eye was cut and he had "scratch marks on his neck and a cut underneath his right arm in the shoulder area."
Henry reportedly said that his wife "attacked him, and he accidentally hit her." No court date had been scheduled for Henry as of Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.