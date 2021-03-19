Two brothers from El Paso are facing drug-related charges that include introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person for allegedly smoking marijuana in a vehicle with the windows up while there was a 2-year-old in the back seat.
A warrant was issued recently for Jonathan David Hogue, 31, at the request of the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on the class C felony charge plus class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and three misdemeanors. Miles Hogue, 33, was charged with class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.
Neither was in custody as of Friday afternoon, and no court appearance had been set. At the time of the incident, the 2-year-old was taken into Arkansas Department of Human Services custody.
According to the affidavit written by White County Deputy Paul McIntosh, the Hogues were found smoking pot “from a colorful glass pipe” during the investigation into the theft of a “custom speaker box with speakers and 1,000-watt amplifier,” valued at $500. The speaker box had been reported stolen by a woman in McRae from her son’s truck Jan. 25.
The speakers and amplifier reportedly were being sold on Facebook Marketplace by Jonathan Hogue, so a meeting was set up at the Walmart parking lot in Beebe and a “controlled stop was made on Hogue’s vehicle,” McIntosh wrote.
It was then that the Hogues reportedly were seen smoking marijuana with the child in the backseat of the closed-up vehicle. The Hogues were arrested and the vehicle was searched, with the speaker box and amplifier being found in the trunk, McIntosh wrote. Also reportedly found by Beebe Patrol Officer Rob Ruble were two cigarette packs that contained plastic baggies with suspected methamphetamine in them and a clear plastic bag with 4 grams of marijuana.
