An El Paso 31-year-old whose two pit bull mix dogs reportedly attacked and bit two children ages 10 and under last December is facing multiple charges.
A warrant was issued Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Destiny A. Adams-Fletcher for three counts of class D felony battery on the second degree and three counts class A misdemeanor unlawful dog attack. She also is facing enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child.
No court appearance had been scheduled as of Friday and Adams-Fletcher was not in custody in White County.
White County deputies were sent to Samuel Lane in El Paso on Dec. 11 after the dog attack was called in. A 10-year-old was "lying in the roadway with severe bite injuries, including large areas of deep lacerations on both his legs and arms," Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano wrote in the affidavit. The second alleged victim, a 6-year-old, had "bite injuries and lacerations to his right foot and abrasion injuries from being dragged by the dogs."
The children were taken by ambulance to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Their grandmother was later also taken to a hospital "for bite injuries she suffered during her attempts to stop the the attack," Biviano wrote.
Adams-Fletcher reportedly was "initially present at the scene" but "after the arrival of first responders, she loaded both dogs in a vehicle and fled the scene before law enforcement could make contact." She was located and arrested Dec. 12 at a residence in Judsonia, where she had taken the dogs "to prevent authorities from seizing the animals," Biviano wrote.
Multiple "Beware of Dog" signs were posted at her property, but neither of the dogs, identified as pit bull mix breeds, "was contained inside a fence or pen or otherwise restrained," Biviano wrote. A neighboring couple told deputies that the dogs showed "aggression" earlier this year when they came onto their property. One of them reportedly said that Jason Baker, who called in the Dec. 11 attack, "acknowledged the dogs were aggressive, apologized and claimed he would keep them restrained."
"There is no evidence to support the dogs were protecting the owner's property or person, and thus attacked without provocation," Biviano wrote. "The dogs can be described as dangerous or vicious, with a history of unprovoked aggressive behavior that was known to the owner. As a result, the owner, Adams-Fletcher, is liable as acting recklessly in an incident that caused serious and life-threatening physical injury."
