An El Paso 31-year-old whose two pit bull mix dogs reportedly attacked and bit two children ages 10 and under last December is facing multiple charges.

A warrant was issued Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Destiny A. Adams-Fletcher for three counts of class D felony battery on the second degree and three counts class A misdemeanor unlawful dog attack. She also is facing enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child.

