An 18-year-old from El Paso accused of sexually assaulting two Beebe High School students at the school in the last couple of school years is officially facing charges.
A warrant was issued last week for Tyler James Messer at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on two counts of class B felony second-degree sexual assault. No court appearance had been scheduled Monday, and Messer was not in custody in White County.
The first assault was reported April 25 when the alleged victim and her mother went to the Beebe Police Department to report the April 1 incident. The alleged victim reportedly said that she and Messer were “cleaning and organizing” a clothing closet at the high school when Messer “pressed himself against her, held her in place [and] touched and kissed her breast, while removing her shirt.”
He also reportedly stuck his hand inside her pants and underwear and touched her private area. The alleged victim said that she told him multiple times to stop and get off of her, but he told her things like, “I know you want it, you’ll like it, come on let’s do it and no one has to know,” Capt. Steven Hall wrote in the affidavit.
She reportedly tried to get away and get him away from her as he pulled out his sexual organ and “pressed it against her.” She added that she was able to escape from him “after a bit of a struggle” and “rushed out of the closet” while he was touching himself sexually.
On May 4, another alleged victim reported that during the 2020-21 school year, Messer sat down next to her while they were in the cafeteria, “placed his hand on her leg and slowly moved his hand up her leg to her thigh and then put his hand inside her leggings and underwear,” before touching her private area. “She said she just froze and couldn’t move,” Hall wrote. Messer reportedly “removed his hand when the principal came to their table.”
When interviewed at the Beebe Police Department, Messer reportedly admitted to “forcibly touching” the first alleged victim and that she had told him “no and stop” during the sexual contact. He reportedly said that he asked the second victim “if he could touch her,” but when she said “she didn’t know,” he admitted that he did it anyway.
A warrant also was issued for Adam Boyd Reynolds, 33, of Bald Knob on a charge of criminal attempt to commit video voyeurism, victim under 14 years of age. Reynolds also was not in custody Monday, and no court appearance had been set.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, a Bald Knob student said Feb. 9 that she “noticed a phone protruding from underneath the left side of the bathroom door” that morning when she was preparing to take a shower, which she usually does in the mornings before school. The phone, which she knew belonged to Reynolds “because his camera looks different from everyone else’s,” was camera side up.
At the residence, detectives saw “a noticeable gap” at the bottom of the bathroom door and “recreated the scenario.” They made a nine-second video and it “was clear that a full body image could be captured.”
Reynolds was interview at the Simpson Law Firm in Searcy on Feb. 18 and “denied the he had recorded the juvenile with his phone while she was in the bathroom.” There also were “no videos or images” on his phone “depicting any juveniles. However, there was data on the phone that was unable to be extracted,” and “detectives believe that they have corroborated the victim’s account of events,” Goss wrote.
