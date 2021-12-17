The Searcy City Council is allowing an eighth restaurant to file for a private club permit to serve alcohol.
In a 6-2 vote, the council approved an ordinance authorizing Mi Ranchito Inc. at 301 E. Race Ave. to file for a permit with the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. The ordinance came with an emergency clause and that also was passed 6-2. Council members Dale Brewer and Mike Chalenburg voted against the ordinance, as they have with other private club permit applications that have gone through the city.
Adam Childers, the attorney for Mi Ranchito, said it was a family-friendly restaurant and there was not going to be live entertainment. “We’re just promoting community hospitality,” he said.
Council member David Morris asked Childers if he knew of any “compelling legal reasons” that would exclude Mi Ranchito from being considered for the license. Childers said he didn’t and it was a standard application.
Last month, a private club permit ordinance with an emergency clause for Venezia’s Italian Grill at 2814 E. Race Ave. was passed. Venezia’s was the first permit permission requested and passed by the council since 2019.
The state law concerning the application process was changed in 2017 to involve local governing bodies. Before Act 1112 went into effect, though, three Searcy restaurants applied for permits. The ABC board granted those requests from the Rock House, El Almacen and Colton’s Steakhouse.
The first request passed by the council was in October 2018, when it allowed Rib Crib to advance its application to the ABC Division. The council has since OK’d requests from Guacamole Grill, Chili’s and two restaurants that went out of business, Whole Hog Cafe and Truth Table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.