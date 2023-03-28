Last summer, the eight-year sales tax passed by Searcy residents in 2014 ended, but that didn’t mean that the plan for using that 1-cent tax revenue was finished.
Earlier this month in his state of the city address, first-year Mayor Mat Faulkner said that the balance in the eight-year plan fund, known as Fund 14, at the end of 2022 was $13,627,576.04. On Friday, City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris told The Daily Citizen that the current balance is $12,506,105.06.
“There are projects underway that are going to require the use of these funds,” Morris said, providing a list of those projects but adding that it’s important to note that the cost is estimated and they have not been put out to bid. He said there also will be additional costs, such as appraisals, right-of-way acquisition and engineering costs.
The projects are Fuller Lane improvement, $2,674,022; Sawmill Road/drainage improvement, $6,964,269; and Cloverdale drainage improvement, $2,900,000. “As you can see,” Morris said, “this will deplete Fund 14 provided bids come in at estimated amounts.”
The total revenue received for the tax over the eight years was $54,618,691, he said. “It was projected prior to the beginning of the eight-year plan that over the course of the eight years a total of $51,200,000 would be received,” Morris said.
When the eight-year tax ended, a permanent one-cent tax kicked in that voters approved in November 2021.
Origins of tax
Councilman David Morris was the city’s mayor when work on the eight-year plan began in 2013, before the tax was approved by voters in February 2014.
“Basically, when I went into office we needed so many things, obviously a lot of equipment,” David Morris said. “We had a new fire truck, a new pumper on order that hadn’t been delivered yet. Short of that, we needed police vehicles, various other departments needed vehicles and we got to looking at what kind of long-range plan we needed for public safety, and there again we knew we were going to need another ladder truck down the line. We desperately needed other equipment for other departments.
“Nobody had gotten a raise. No city employee had gotten a raise in several years in fact.”
After Morris took office in 2011, he said he and the council put together a bonus for the employees but as far as trying to raise their base salaries, “we just didn’t have any funds available for it at all, so we looked at the possibility of maybe incorporating some salary increases in the eight-year plan. We also needed quite a bit of new facilities.”
The old fire station, Station No. 2 on Market Avenue, flooded a lot from Gin Creek, Morris noted. “As the town continued to grow to the east, we needed fire presence further in the east end of town, especially with the big stores that were developing out in the east end of town, Lowe’s and big restaurants and things of that nature that were all out in the very east end of town.”
The eight-year plan took care of Station No. 2, allowing a new one to be built directly behind Unity Health-White County Medical Center, Morris said.
He said he gives a lot of credit to people who worked at City Hall during that time for helping put together the eight-year plan. “We just didn’t go in the sky and pull out the number eight and say, ‘It’s an eight-year plan.’ We looked at all the needs and we got estimates about what the costs would be for looking into the future.
“We knew we needed a new swim facility. The old pool had served its purpose years long ago and we knew we wanted that. Originally, it was going to be an outdoor pool and we had a public meeting at the Carmichael Center where people came forward in droves, just one right after the other, saying, ‘Please make this an indoor facility where we can use it year-round and we can have exercises and things of that nature in there and the swim team can practice year round rather than just in the summer months.’
He said that led to the city working with “the engineering firm that designed the pool and did some shifting of some of the funds around a little bit and made it an indoor pool.”
Morris said this is the only place that was greatly deviated from as far as the plan, going from an outdoor pool to an indoor facility and putting a splash pad at the facility built near the Searcy Sports Complex instead of at Yancey Park.
Birth of plan
As far as what was put in the plan, Morris said the city met with civic, community and Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce leaders to get their opinions on it.
“Some of the folks were a little skeptical, afraid we couldn’t pass what we were looking at to begin with,” he said. “At first, it was going to be a 12-year plan so to speak. It was thought that it was a little big and a little lofty and we might have trouble passing it so we honed it down first to a 10-year plan.”
Morris said he had some civic leaders come in to talk to him and they said, “Ten years is a long time, that’a decade. People are going to look at that and say, ‘That’s a decade, that’s a long time.’ Wouldn’t it be better if we shaved it down just a little bit more? Maybe an eight-year plan?”
“And that was the birth of the eight-year plan,” Morris said. “We wanted to make sure it was something we could pass by the voters because the voters of Searcy had previously turned some tax proposals down that were submitted to them.”
Morris said the swim center that was built with revenue from the plan was its “crown jewel ... the big part that we touted as the centerpiece,” but the tax also allowed the city to address other needed facilities such as the fire station and an information technology building.
Morris said the old Information Technology Office was housed in the police department building “in what was a converted elevator shaft. That’s the truth. The elevator had been taken out of that building years before. We knew we needed an IT building and, of course, that was one of the first major brick and mortar-type facilities that we built.
Other facilities that the city needed when the plan was being discussed included press box, concession stands and restrooms at the Searcy Sports Complex. For example, Morris said at the football field, they were still using Porta-potties for the games and operating the concession stand out of a small portable building.
“And, of course, we built the new restroom facilities, the press box and a concession stand out there and built one at the softball facility,” Morris said.
Proud of facilities
While Morris said he is proud of everything in the eight-year plan, “the bricks and mortar facilities are what I am the most proud of. They are something that will be everlasting for the citizens of Searcy and something that years and years down the road will benefit the people of Searcy.”
Some additional things Morris said that came from the eight-year plan were the drainage projects that are still being done. Road and street repair also were mentioned.
At council meetings, “we still talk about what is available in the eight-year plan for projects,” he said. “Hopefully we’re getting ready to let the design work begin pretty soon on Davis Drive, promised some time ago.
“Even though the sales tax period ended last year in July, we still have some unfinished project work from the eight-year plan. It has definitely served us well. It was a big joint effort putting it together and it was a joint effort pulling together as a community. We had several meetings on it. We had a big pep rally, so to speak, a kickoff out at the chamber of commerce headquarters where we kicked off the campaign for it and people worked hard, stood on street corners holding up signs and everything and we got it passed and I was very proud that it passed by a good majority. To pass a sales tax with that majority, you have got to have a lot of community support, and we did.”
A chart was produced to show community members how the plan funds would be spent and it was posted in City Hall. “I left it up there purposely and Mayor [Kyle] Osborne left it up there purposely to remind the council and to remind the mayor and the people who came into the council meetings, to remind them of the eight-year plan. We had it spelled out, not only how much money would be spent on each thing, but how exactly it would be spent.
“I want to give a lot of credit to Council member Mike Chalenburg. Mike kept up with the eight-year plan to the penny, along with our very, very good City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris. They worked together closely to keep up with how that money was being received, the collections of the sales tax and then how it was being appropriated and how it was being spent.”
He said they deserve credit “for keeping us, myself and the council on track on the spending of the eight-year plan money.”
The reason the plan is known as Fund 14, Morris said, is because auditors require the city to give new funds a number and they have to be in numerical order. The next number available was the number 14.
Morris said the sales tax money from the permanent tax goes right into the general fund but his understanding is “there will be a separate ledger or accounting of that sales tax money so everyone will know how it is being appropriated and spent.”
Twenty-year master plans are being developed for the city by engineering firm Crafton Tull that will be used to help guide what city officials address with the revenue. And some projects will need additional funding if the city decides to move forward with them.
Right now, Morris said he hears a lot of people saying that Searcy needs a big, outdoor pool out by the swim center and a waterpark like Batesville and Cabot have. “I agree but the people are going to have to realize that’s very expensive and people would have to vote to tax themselves additional before I think we could build something elaborate as what they’ve got up there [in Batesville]. I recently heard that the cost estimate of the Batesville facility has almost doubled since the time they built theirs.”
Morris said Mountain Home was wanting to build one like Batesville’s and when it got the cost estimate, “it was almost double the cost.”
