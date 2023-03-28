Last summer, the eight-year sales tax passed by Searcy residents in 2014 ended, but that didn’t mean that the plan for using that 1-cent tax revenue was finished.

Earlier this month in his state of the city address, first-year Mayor Mat Faulkner said that the balance in the eight-year plan fund, known as Fund 14, at the end of 2022 was $13,627,576.04. On Friday, City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris told The Daily Citizen that the current balance is $12,506,105.06.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.