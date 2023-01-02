Eight charges officially have been filed against a 41-year-old Little Rock man who allegedly beat up, threatened to drown and bound and gagged a woman at a Beebe hotel in October.

A warrant was issued last week for Donald Dwayne Kirkland Jr. at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the charges of class Y felony aggravated robbery; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony kidnapping; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; and class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communications.

