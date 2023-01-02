Eight charges officially have been filed against a 41-year-old Little Rock man who allegedly beat up, threatened to drown and bound and gagged a woman at a Beebe hotel in October.
A warrant was issued last week for Donald Dwayne Kirkland Jr. at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the charges of class Y felony aggravated robbery; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony kidnapping; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; and class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communications.
Kirkland was set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning for plea and arraignment. He remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday on a $400,000 bond.
According to the affidavit written by Agent James Cavin with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, surveillance was being conducted on Kirkland, who had “several felony warrants for his arrest,” at the Roadway Inn on Oct. 18.
When Kirkland left his room, he reportedly was arrested for his warrants. While the arrest was taking place, Cavin wrote that he “heard screaming coming from” the room. A woman was found “lying on the floor ... tied behind her back, bound and gagged.” She reportedly “had bruises and blood on her face.”
She said she was with Kirkland in the hotel room “when he became violent,” Cavin wrote. Kirkland reportedly “filled a tub of hot water and threatened to drown her ..., beat her with his fists and choked her several times until she passed out.” She reportedly said she couldn’t feel her legs when she awoke.
Before tying her up, Kirkland reportedly took cash and her cell phone away from her so that she could not call for help. He also “threw her into a closet” after binding and gagging her, Cavin wrote.
CADTF agents found 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a backpack Kirkland was wearing, 1.8 grams of suspected cocaine, baggies, digital scales, pipes and the alleged victim’s cell phone and cash, according to Cavin.
Kirkland had warrants out for failure to pay fine, parole violation, out-of-town warrant/assist, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearm by certain persons, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office, which reported in October that “due to the nature of the warrants ... that once his presence in the room was confirmed then forcible entry would be authorized if necessary to secure his arrest.”
However before that could happen, a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and parked in front of the room, and Kirkland ran out moments later toward the car “carrying several bags,” Lt. Scott Seiders said. A Beebe Police Department K-9, Rudy, “took the suspect down and held him,” Seiders said.
A warrant also was issued recently in a separate case for Dustin Allen Skelton, 35, of Beebe on charges of class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree. He was not in custody Monday and no court date had been set.
Skelton reportedly ran a family off the road Aug. 31 before following them and trying to get them to pull over. Detective Chris Ellis of the sheriff’s office wrote in the affidavit that one of the members of the family told deputies that she, her husband and their 7-year-old son had driven to a residence on Bull Creek Cove to drop off $20 owed to Skelton. She reportedly said the money was dropped off “at the end of the driveway to avoid Skelton due to a prior altercation” between him and her husband.
However, as they were leaving the area, they reportedly saw Skelton “heading directly at their vehicle” while they were going north on Walker Lane near Louie Pruitt Road. They reportedly swerved off the road to avoid colliding with Skelton, scraping a wooden pole on the side of the road.
They kept going “to avoid further conflict” but reportedly saw that Skelton was following them, which he did for around 5 miles. When they had to stop for a school bus near RV Powell Road, Skelton reportedly yelled at them to pull over. He then reportedly left a voice message for her husband, saying, “Don’t come down my road again, I’m gonna put lead in your [expletive].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.