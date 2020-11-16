A “nocturnal tornado” reportedly caused damage to eight properties in the Romance area early Sunday morning and injured four residents.
The National Weather Service confirmed on its Facebook page Sunday that an “EF1 tornado affected areas near Romance early Sunday morning.”
“The tornado was just south of town (east of Arkansas Highway 5/south of Arkansas Highway 31), and had a path length [of] 2 miles,” the weather service reported. On its chart of information, the service has the time listed as 1:15 a.m. Sunday, with peak winds listed as 86 to 110 mph and the “max width” was 150 yards.
White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Jenkins told The Daily Citizen that before she got called about 1:35 a.m., the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Floyd-Romance Volunteer Fire Department and the El Paso Volunteer Fire Department had already rolled into action.
“I was notified of possible severe storm damage, reports of some people missing, possible entrapments and homes damaged and destroyed,” Jenkins said. “My first report was on Wayne Walker Road and Highland Circle. They are all right in a line.”
Jenkins said she met the National Weather Service on Sunday at the scene of the damages.
“My main concern when I respond, especially in the dark, is to make sure those people who have lost everything have a place to go,” she said. “That is my main concern, their safety and that they have a place to lay their head at night, to get them out of the elements.
“Everybody that was affected last night [Sunday], have either a neighbor, a family member, mom and dad live right next door; everybody had a place to go. I did contact the Red Cross, just in case we needed some hotel rooms but they weren’t needed last night. I did see one of their representatives out Sunday, making contact with some folks to see if there was anything that they would need.”
Jenkins said Sunday morning she was out until about 4:30 a.m. and after a little sleep, came back out to the scene with some 100-foot Federal Emergency Management Agency tarps that White County had purchased from federal surplus.
“I had them here on hand just in case for those folks who weren’t insured or really just needed something to cover their roof until their insurance company could either get there or until they could find alternate storage for things they had left in their collapsed homes so at least they could get it covered up,” Jenkins said. “I took out probably six 100 foot tarps Sunday and handed those out. Any little thing that helps somebody feel a little bit better after what they have been through, I’m all for it; whatever we can do.”
After her damage assessment, Jenkins said although there could me more, like roof damage and shingles missing, eight properties were at least affected, be it minor roof damage or totally destroyed.
“There are three that I am going to say are major, total loss,” she said. “I’m not an insurance [adjuster] but in my book, they would be a total loss – mobile homes.”
Jenkins noted that about seven years ago there was a tornado on Highland Circle, right where the one was Sunday.
According to White County Sheriff Phillip Miller, the White County 911 Communications Center began receiving calls of storm damage reports shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning. He said it appears that it was mostly mobile homes and metal buildings that were destroyed or damaged. The injured were taken to the hospital by NorthStar EMS, he said.
Miller said the affected areas also included RG Davis Road, and among those injured included “a woman that was trapped under rubble from er home. Crews worked to rescue her and she was transported to an area hospital by NorthStar EMS.”
Miller noted that several deputies assisted in surveying the area and in the search for any victims. White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Jenkins responded to the area to “further provide assistance to those that were affected,” Miller said.
Anyone who has sustained damage can contact the White County 911 Communications Center at (501) 279-6241 so that the Office of Emergency Management can update records and provide assistance that may be available.
Meteorologist Erik Green of the National Weather Service in North Little Rock told The Daily Citizen concerning the storm that it “was a relatively typical, cool-season severe weather event; it had extremely strong moisture transport throughout most of Saturday afternoon.
“We started our morning dew point somewhere in the 40s and then at the end of my shift around three o’clock we were almost up to 60 [degrees],” Green said. “Moisture was definitely plentiful for storms to develop and then we had plenty of upper-level ascents that was fueling some of those storms that formed ahead of that big, crashing cold front.
“Basically the gist of Saturday night, there was a plentiful amount of wind shear and storms which developed. Unfortunately when those two coincide, wind shear and storms, you can get an unfortunate event that is called a ‘nocturnal’ tornado.”
