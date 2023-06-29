The benchmark for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse is the 10,000 visitors the city gets when Harding University holds Spring Sing or graduation ceremonies, according to Searcy Eclipse Coordinator Jenna Friday, but the eclipse is projected to bring in two to three times that amount.
Friday was speaking Monday at a public meeting at Searcy High School’s Performing Art Center geared toward Searcy business managers and owners about the expected economic impact of the 2024 eclipse.
In terms of the busyness of the eclipse event, Tommy Centola, a member of the Searcy Eclipse Planning Committee's economic impact subcommittee, mentioned that restaurants should treat it like Mother's Day.
Handouts for the different businesses to help them prepare for the eclipse suggested having limited menu items with the eclipse theme, ordering enough food and having an outdoor to-go process. Trash service also should be increased, and promoting specials on social media was another tip.
Eclipse glasses will be available at area restaurants and hotels and schools will distribute them to students and staff, according to Friday.
Searcy City Councilman David Morris asked what would happen if there was bad weather on the day of the eclipse.
"We can't change the weather," Friday said, "but we can still market Searcy to the world." She said obviously in case of tornadoes or torrential rains organization would not be able to hold their events, but "I will say the weather patterns I have been shown are encouraging."
"The fact that Arkansas is expected to have the best weather, second to southwest Texas, gives us some hope," she said. "The point is, even if we wake up that day and aren't able to see the eclipse, will we necessarily have the amount of visitors that we anticipated? Probably not. Are they starting here and driving someplace else? Possibly."
Even if the weather is bad April 8, Friday said visitors will still have a reason to be in Searcy on Friday through Sunday with different events planned in the city.
Friday said Spring Sing, Harding's annual music revue, will take place the prior weekend so there will already be increased crowds in Searcy.
To prepare for the increase, it was suggested that banks increase change-making abilities for the public and businesses as well as ATM levels. Banks should also consider traffic for staff arrival times.
For car and auto preparations, Friday said to be prepared for an increase in minor car accidents or vehicle travel maintenance.
Under child-care prep, Friday said to consider that all area schools will be closed and it would be good to increase product orders for on-hand supplies. Letting people know that special eclipse glasses must be worn to view the eclipse was talked about so people will avoid eye damage.
For manufacturing businesses, it was recommended to anticipate increased traffic creating potential delays. If a business is closed that day, it also asked would it be available as a place for people to view the eclipse?
In regard to gas station preparations, station owners were reminded to increase product and supply orders because many gas stations ran out of gas during the 2017 eclipse. Gas stations should consider carrying souvenirs or eclipse-related products.
Concerning medical preparations, urgent cares were reminded so the potential for them to have more business so looking at staffing is important, according to Friday. Patients were reminded to order prescriptions early.
Hotels were urged to consider minimum stay caps, increasing staffing, providing updates on availability and increasing food and product orders.
Retail prep tips included increasing supplies for the week of the eclipse, increasing staff levels, ordering eclipse-themed souvenirs to sell and looking at how parking will be handled.
Regarding subcommittees for the eclipse, in addition to economic impact, Friday said one of the subcommittees is safety and logistics. She said these two are the "No. 1 priority."
It was asked if there were any plans to use the Searcy ballparks for the eclipse, allowing visitors to camp there or have picnics there. Friday said that was being discussed and whatever decision is made will be discussed by Parks and Recreation. She said the ballparks would not be used for camping, though, but there are other individuals and organizations that are planning to offer pop-up camping sites.
The White County Fairgrounds is going to be used as an RV/camping area, Friday said, but it won't be a viewing area or an event area. Parking and camping were the two things the fairgrounds would be used for, she said.
Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner said in regard to all the events that would be going on that there are only so many police, fire and emergency medical service workers allocated to those particular areas.
Friday said an events and attractions subcommittee is creating events that will tell a story that will share Searcy with the world as someplace that has fun and creative things to do. And a marketing and communications subcommittee is working with nationally recognized advertising firm Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods in Little Rock.
She said there is also an education subcommittee.
