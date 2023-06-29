The benchmark for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse is the 10,000 visitors the city gets when Harding University holds Spring Sing or graduation ceremonies, according to Searcy Eclipse Coordinator Jenna Friday, but the eclipse is projected to bring in two to three times that amount.

Friday was speaking Monday at a public meeting at Searcy High School’s Performing Art Center geared toward Searcy business managers and owners about the expected economic impact of the 2024 eclipse. 

