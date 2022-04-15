While tornadoes were the concern in White County and the rest of the state this week, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management Earthquake Program Director Hilda Booth says residents also should prepare for earthquakes, including the possibility of a “catastrophic” one occurring in the next 50 years.
At an earthquake awareness meeting in Bald Knob, Booth said she goes around the state, mostly the northeast, to tell residents that not only does Arkansas have earthquakes but there are ways to best prepare their families, schools and communities for them.
“It’s a no-notice event,” Booth said. “You don’t know where it’s going to happen and all you can do is prepare yourself and your family to react to it and to recover quickly from it, because the idea is to have more resilient communities and being small towns in rural Arkansas, the whole eastern part of our state, it’s very low population.”
She said in 1811-12, Arkansas experienced three of the largest earthquakes that have happened in the United States. Even though that seems like a long time ago, she said, “that is substantial because the New Madrid seismic zone is still a very active seismic zone and we still have earthquakes almost every other day in these communities here in northeast Arkansas.”
Most of the earthquakes “are too small to feel,” she said, but around 1975, there was a 5.0 in Poinsett County, “and that was big enough to black out power in Jonesboro. It caused windows to be broken in Walton Ridge and Paragould.”
Booth explained that earthquakes “grow exponentially” in magnitude. “So a 5.0 is 100 times stronger than a 4.0 and a 6.0 is going to be 1,000 times bigger than a 5.0. So the difference is huge.”
The earthquakes that occurred in 1811-12 were thought to be 7.0-8.0, according to Booth. She said at that level these “are huge catastrophic earthquakes. Then they had thousands of aftershocks afterward.”
The New Madrid region covers eight states, she said, so “the chances of the help and CNN running to Mississippi County to help us or Poinsett County ... there’s really, really a slim chance because there are millions of people in St. Louis and there’s millions of people in Memphis that are going to be impacted and we’re small town, so we really have to take care of ourselves and each other.”
The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management is “called in to help out when a county gets overwhelmed,” she said. “They will call in their mutual-aid agreements to other counties, surrounding counties, but when the going gets really tough, they are going to call ADEM and a declaration is going to be made for an emergency and we’re going to start sending out help.”
Booth said realistically “if we don’t have our cell phones, if our towers are down, if our bridges are down, our overpasses down – those are things that are very likely to happen with a 6.0 earthquake – you’re not going to have your phone readily available. You might not have it for a couple weeks even. That’s what we try to tell people ‘two weeks ready.’”
Making a family plan is something Booth encourages. She said with kids at school and parents at home or in workplaces, the question is “how are you going to meet?” and “how are you going to talk, especially if you don’t have cell phones?”
In a 2 Weeks Ready packet that was distributed at the meeting, it is written that residents should “plan to be on your own for at least two weeks.” There is a place to write down the names of prescriptions, and the build kits section lists things people should have ready. The list includes 1 gallon of water per person per day, nonperishable food, comfort/entertainment, medical equipment, glasses/eye care needs, a first aid kit, a can opener, a battery-powered radio and sturdy shoes.
A make plans section talks about determining an “accessible meeting place in case you have to leave home or work, so you can reunite your family.” The next thing to do is to find out about disaster plans for work, children’s school, medical and/or transportation providers and other places where the family spends time.
Emergency contact numbers should be written down, with texts are more likely to go through during an earthquake. Having an extra cell phone charger and batteries also is recommended as is having “an out-of-area contact that can serves as a relay point for family communication.”
The help each other section says it’s important to know who you will help and pets that normally rely on you.
Other items in packet include having places to write down your insurance information and doctor’s name and contact, public safety locations, community gathering points, alternative routes to work, carpool options, viable public transportation options, immediate family members and out-of-area contacts and information about pets and if they are on any medications.
Booth said everyone’s family emergency supply kit is different based on individual needs. For example, those who wear eyeglasses should have an extra pair in their kit.
She said there also is an instruction booklet for kids called “Without Warning!” It looks like a comic book but makes it so kids can understand things to do when an earthquake may come.
Booth said eastern Arkansas now has mandates that schools have earthquake drills as well as tornado drills. She said residents can sign up for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake by going to www.shakeout.org.
Booth said the motto is “Drop, Cover and Hold On.” The October event will be part of the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut.
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson said the city “hopefully will partner with the school district to host an even bigger earthquake awareness event. The date will be announced soon. Everyone needs to learn more about our area’s history with the New Madrid earthquake. When it happens again, it is expected to create massive damage.”
Booth said, “We have a 7-10 percent chance over the next 50 years of having a 7.0 or greater earthquake that would be a huge catastrophic earthquake, but there is a 25-40 percent chance of having a 6.0 or a 6.5 earthquake.”
The 6.3 earthquake in 2011 in Christchurch, New Zealand, reportedly killed 185 people. “They lost half of their downtown and all of their sewer systems and just their economy and they’re still not back,” Booth said. “Only about 50 percent of their buildings are back now because it was just so devastating.”
She said the reason it was devastating “was from liquefaction. That is when the ground starts shaking and it causes the water table – which is so low in northeast Arkansas, and in eastern Arkansas, we flood all the time – things that are underground to come up, so graves and gas tanks and things like that, and it causes things that are on the top of the ground to sink down.”
Booth said vehicles sitting in parking lots sink down like in quicksand “and it’s from the shaking of the ground.”
She said she spends a lot of time at hardware stores, and she handed out 10 packages of water heater straps used to tie down water heaters in case of an earthquake. She said water heaters hold 30 to 40 gallons of drinking water that can be used to support a household after an earthquake if it loses its water supply, which she said is very likely if utilities are disrupted.
Booth said it is difficult to get people to talk about earthquakes because they are “no-notice events.” But even when they are on vacation an earthquake could happen, so being prepared is a good thing.
She said earthquakes start quickly and only last 30 to 40 seconds, and most injuries after caused by falling objects such as ceiling tiles and light fixtures. However, people shouldn’t run outside, but drop, cover and hold on. “It’s short and sweet.”
In addition to falling object, most people visit the hospital after an earthquake with cuts on their feet “because they jump out of bed, it’s the middle of the night, it’s dark, and things have fallen off their shelves and broken,” she said. “Now they are stepping on broken glass and it’s going to be hard to help your family and clean up if you have cuts all over the bottom of your feet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.