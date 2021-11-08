The total turnout for early voting on whether to make Searcy’s temporary, 1-percent sales and use tax permanent was nearly 700 more than the early voting total for the February special election on the same issue.
According to White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight Monday, 1,602 voters cast ballots during early voting. The total for early voting in February, when the tax was defeated, was 908. Election day is today from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Based on data from 3:15 p.m. Monday, most of the votes cast had been by those in the 65-and-older age range. Those 75 and older had cast 379 votes, while those 65-74 had cast 375. The only other age category above 200 was 55-64 with 281 votes. The lowest participation had been by those 18-24, with 29 votes cast.
The total votes in the February special election were 1,939, with 1,052 voting against the tax. The eight-year tax had passed in 2014 with 1,987 in favor of it out of 3,087 total votes.
