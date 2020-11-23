Wrapped around Thanksgiving this year are three runoff elections in White County to determine city council seats in Beebe and Bald Knob.
Early voting for the Dec. 1 runoffs begins, Tuesday according to White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight. “It will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Monday of next week” at the White County Clerk’s Office, 315 North Spruce St., from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Voting on election day next Tuesday will be from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at each community’s designated polling sites.
Voters in Ward 3 and Ward 3C participating in the Beebe Ward 3, Position 2 runoff between Shannon Woods and Wes McAfee will vote at the Beebe Church of Christ at 1906 W. Center St. Voters in Beebe Wards 1 and 2 will vote at Beebe City Hall, 321 N. Elm St.
McAfee was the top vote-getter for the seat in the Nov. 3 general election, receiving 1,106 votes (42.46 percent), while Woods got 924 (35.47). Incumbent Dale Bass was third with 575 (22.07).
Voters in Bald Knob participating in the Ward 2, Position 2 runoff between Tammy Pitcher McConnell and Ella White and the Ward 3, Position 2 runoff between Mary Lou Smith and incumbent Alvin Hearyman will vote at Central Baptist Church, 1507 W. Center St. This is the polling site for Wards 1, 2 and 3.
For Ward 2, Position 2, White got 278 votes (32.10 percent) in the general election, while McConnell (223, 25.75) edged incumbent David Lowrey (221, 25.52). Cody Allgood also ran and received 144 votes (16.63).
For Ward 3, Position 2, Smith (404, 45.50 percent) got the most votes Nov. 3. Hearyman received 360 (29.28) and Roger Pearrow 224 (25.23).
The Daily Citizen contacted all the runoff candidates for final statements for voters before they head to the polls.
“My goals are to see our town cleaned up, which would help our chances for new businesses and more jobs for people,” Hearyman said, adding the he would also like to see more improvements at the sports complex, new sidewalks, continued improvements on water and sewer and more activities for all ages.
Hearyman said the present City Council has worked hard to build the finances so that the city can do projects that will benefit everyone.
“That is one concern that I have and is why I am asking for your vote so that we can continue,” he said. “I am searching for grants to help with needed sidewalks, starting from school down to [Arkansas] Highway 367 and for grants for community development and community care.
“I love our community and all the great folks who live here. I have experience, which I hope counts, have worked hard to watch finances and to be fair to the people of Bald Knob. I want to give back what has been given to me and my family. I would appreciate your support so I can continue serving you. Bald Knob has my heart, God bless our city. We need more positive; we hear a lot of big talk, big ideas, but no results!”
Smith said she feels the general election results show that Bald Knob residents “are ready for a change. Together, we can make it happen.”
“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all my supporters. I appreciate and love you all,” Smith said. “... I love this community and its citizens. I promise to give my all to bring a positive attitude to the table for the betterment of Bald Knob.
“I have tried my best to see you in person. If I missed you, I apologize. I am always happy to see and hear from you and I am eager to hear your ideas. I need your support once more. Please vote in the runoff Dec. 1st. Together, we can make a difference.”
White said she is “very excited because I got this far. That tells me the people believe in me, and I hope I can stand up to what their beliefs are.”
“I want to be transparent,” White said. “If anybody comes to me – whether they are in my ward or not, if they come to me with a problem, I am going to address it. I really want to work to make this town better again.
“We have a little reputation for this town, but I don’t know where it came from, but we’re going to work toward changing it and how we do that is working together. It’s a small town, everybody knows everybody. I wasn’t really sure that people knew me that well.”
White said she just wants to thank everyone who thinks she would be good on City Council.
McConnell was contacted over the weekend as she was traveling to Little Rock and offered the opportunity to call The Daily Citizen back for an interview leading up to her runoff. As of Monday afternoon, she has not returned the call.
In Beebe, McAfee said “it feels great to be in the runoff.” He said he is really enjoying getting to visit with the community and getting to know their concerns for the city.
“Beebe has come a long way in its history in the beginning,” McAfee said. “They have done a lot of things great and people are pleased with where our city is, but we have a lot of things we can move towards, and I think that’s been the consensus of most people that I’ve talked with – that we are proud of where we are but we can always improve and get better and grow toward the potential that Beebe has.”
McAfee said parks and recreation is important to him as well as having places in the community for people to get out and enjoy with their families and “be the community together.” He said he realizes with COVID-19 that it is difficult to bring people together.
Moving things forward in a positive light is also something McAfee talked about.
“Our parks and rec are definitely an area that needs addressing,” he said. “Other areas would be the lack of sidewalks and promoting business, trying to bring in more businesses.
“We don’t know what the census is going to be, but I feel we may hit that 10,000 mark with our population that opens the doors for franchises to come here, and that makes it more appealing. It’s kind of that magic number that a lot of franchises are looking for to start entertaining whether they will come to a city like Beebe. I am excited about that to see what the census comes back as so we can start pursuing those franchises.’
The main thing McAfee said he wanted to stress is “that we don’t have to destroy what we have in order to move forward. We can build on what is already in place. They have been a lot of people that have put a lot of energy and effort in to make Beebe what it is today over decades. We definitely want to honor the work and sacrifice that they put in and not forget where we have come from so we can see where we are going.”
Woods said “as a woman member of the Beebe City Council, I am sure I will at times see things in a different light. As a woman, my place is not the kitchen, my place is in the Ward 3, Position 2 seat on Beebe City Council. ...”
During her campaign, Woods said she has heard the concerns of residents and is working toward finding solutions.
“First, I advocate 100 percent transparency for all City Council meetings and planning/zoning commission meetings with live streaming,” Woods said. “We have citizens who for health or family reasons can’t attend meetings in person and their input is vital for our growth.
“As a single mom, I know how to budget and I have identified areas in the city budget where we could save literally thousands of dollars with no loss in service to the citizenry. In fact, the money can be used to repair and improve other areas. We will add sidewalks using grant money that has already been obtained by the city. We will repair current sidewalks that are damaged. families with young children should never have to push a stroller into the street to avoid a damaged area of a sidewalk (as I had to do when my son was a toddler).”
Woods also brought up a “source of concern by large number of residents.” She said that concern was the “terrible condition and continued closing of our ballparks.”
“My son and other family members all played on those fields in years past and it is totally unacceptable for our ball fields to be inaccessible and in disrepair,” she said. “If the city can buy houses for ‘future expansion of City Hall,’ it can certainly maintain recreation choices for the present. I am told at every turn that ‘we don’t have the money for this,’ yet the city operates at a surplus. As a mom (budget specialist), my analysis is that at the very least our city resources are poorly utilized.”
Another plan of Woods is to propose “a revamp” of the area around the ballparks, pool and city pond that will provide added recreational opportunities “with little to no added expense to the citizenry.”
Pursuing a community center is also something she said she wants to do. “I do not make empty promises; however, I can promise that I will represent each and every resident of Beebe to the very best of my ability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.