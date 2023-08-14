Country music fans should expect to hear plenty of familiar songs from Get Down Downtown headliner David Lee Murphy on Sept. 30 beyond his 1995 No. 1 single “Dust on the Bottle,” according to Main Street Searcy Amy Burton, who called Murphy “a very prolific songwriter.”
Main Street Searcy announced Murphy as the headliner for the two-day free-admission music festival on Facebook on Friday.
While Murphy may be best known for his first No. 1 song, Burton said, “it’s really great for a live show when you have an artist like that that does so much writing because they do all of their material – what they’ve recorded but then what some of the other artists have done as well – so it gives a good show.”
On Oct. 11, Murphy, 64, who was born in Herrin, Ill., will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame at the Music City Center during the 53rd anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala. Other inductees will be Keith Urban, Kix Brooks, Casey Beathard and Rafe Van Hoy. Those five will join 235 previously inducted members.
Murphy has written songs for Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Urban, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr. and other artists.
Murphy is scheduled perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the festival, which also features vendors, games and other activities. Get Down Downtown starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and starts back up that Saturday at 10 a.m.
East Nash Grass is the opening act for Murphy, according to Burton. Searcy native Harry Clark plays mandolin for the bluegrass band, which has its debut album, “Last Chance To Win” due out in late summer.
James Kee plays guitars and handles vocals for East Nash Grass, which also includes Grand Master fiddle champion Maddie Denton, Gaven Largent on dobro, Presidential Scholar for the Arts in Jazz Jeff Picker on bass and two IBMA Momentum Award winners for Instrumentalist of the Year in Cory Walker on banjo and Clark.
Burton said, of course, there also will be local music acts all day Saturday. The full lineup is forthcoming, she said..
“On Friday night, we’re doing three bands, with the 8 o’clock show being Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, out of Memphis,” Burton said. “That’s our Friday night headliner. They do a lot of covers and kind of rock stuff.”
The event also will include the annual Funnel Cake 5K at 8 a.m. Sept. 30 on the corner of Spring and Arch streets. Everyone who finishes the 5K will receive a voucher for a free funnel cake at the festival. The cost to register is $35 until Sept. 23 and $40 the day of the run. The Cotton Candy Classic is a 1-mile option that is $25/$30 to enter and each participant receives a cotton candy voucher.
(0) comments
