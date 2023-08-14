Country music fans should expect to hear plenty of familiar songs from Get Down Downtown headliner David Lee Murphy on Sept. 30 beyond his 1995 No. 1 single “Dust on the Bottle,” according to Main Street Searcy Amy Burton, who called Murphy “a very prolific songwriter.”

Main Street Searcy announced Murphy as the headliner for the two-day free-admission music festival on Facebook on Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.