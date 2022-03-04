A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 167 in the Bald Knob area Thursday led to the arrest of a 42-year-old Newport man on drug charges, including trafficking a half-pound of methamphetamine.
According to the White County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Austin Hargrove pulled over Joshua Haynes when he noticed that Haynes failed to use his turn signal and learned that his vehicle tag was "fictitious and did not match the vehicle description." Haynes was traveling with his K-9, Hart.
Haynes was stopped at the intersection of U.S. 167 and Arkansas Highway 367, Lt. Scott Seiders wrote in the news release. Hargrove and an investigator with the White County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force reportedly found "a substantial amount of narcotics along with U.S. currency" in the vehicle.
The drugs found were a half-pound of methamphetamine, 8 grams of cocaine, 357 suspected oxycodone pills and a gram of marijuana, according to Seiders, the sheriff's office's public information office. A set of digital scales also was found.
Haynes was preliminarily charged with trafficking of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (namely methamphetamine), a class Y felony; possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (namely cocaine), a class B felony; possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (namely oxycodone), a class B felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B felony.
Haynes is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on May 3 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.