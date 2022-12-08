"The rise in illicit opiate trafficking in central Arkansas has been steep," White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said in addressing the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force having seized 56 pounds of the synthetic opioid fentanyl over the past three months.

In addition to fentanyl, the sheriff's office reported that the CADTF opened 82 drug investigation cases from September-November, made 66 arrests (closing around 60 cases) and seized 2.5 pounds of cocaine, 60 pounds of methamphetamine and 95.8 pounds of marijuana.

