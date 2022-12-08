"The rise in illicit opiate trafficking in central Arkansas has been steep," White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said in addressing the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force having seized 56 pounds of the synthetic opioid fentanyl over the past three months.
In addition to fentanyl, the sheriff's office reported that the CADTF opened 82 drug investigation cases from September-November, made 66 arrests (closing around 60 cases) and seized 2.5 pounds of cocaine, 60 pounds of methamphetamine and 95.8 pounds of marijuana.
“[Searcy Police] Chief [Steve] Hernandez and I are rightly proud of our men and women that make up the CADTF and the long hours they put into their investigations, but what we really want to draw attention to in these stats is the 56 pounds of fentanyl collected in three months," Miller said. "We have two messages we want to make known. One, the sheriff’s office and Searcy PD will aggressively pursue those bringing fentanyl into this county and those who sell it. Two, users need to be suspicious of what they are buying.
"We have seen over and over again other street drugs being mixed with fentanyl to increase their potency or effects."
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, and is considered "the single deadliest drug threat our nation has even encountered," Administrator Anne Milgram said.
"Do you think a dealer is telling his clients, 'Hey, this Ecstasy is actually 20 percent fentanyl cause it was cheaper?'" Miller said. "Or 'Hey, these three "Xanax” in a baggy aren’t actually Xanax at all they are just filler and fent from a counterfeit pill press; hopefully, it’s not to much for your system to handle!' Of course they aren’t!"
Miller brought up an accused drug dealer, Jonathan N. Shaver, 30, of Bald Knob, being charged earlier this year with manslaughter "after our investigation of several overdoses led to the same source, and we will continue to aggressively pursue those who knowingly put our citizens in danger.”
Shaver, who also is facing a class Y felony delivery of fentanyl charge, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in White County Circuit Court on Jan. 4. The charges followed an overdose March 7 at a residence on Arkansas Highway 157. The overdose victim was pronounced dead at Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
Shaver reportedly admitting selling oxycodone pills to the overdose victim and that he knew that they were laced with fentanyl because "he tested one of the pills he purchased. He said the pills were so strong he threw the rest that he purchased in the trash."
According to the affidavit, he was arrested April 7 after a CADTF investigator set up surveillance "a a location of a suspected fentanyl dealer" and Shave was seen going into and leaving the apartment.
A witness reportedly told investigators March 30 that he looked at the pills that the overdose victim allegedly purchased from Shaver "and could tell the were 'fake' and possibly laced with fentanyl." He reportedly said he warned the overdose victim, but the victim "argued that the pills were real."
Lt. Scott Seiders said he "would strongly encourage" residents "to carry a Narcan dose in their vehicle or purse."
“Each of our patrol deputies carry a Narcan dose in their unit," Seiders said. Narcan, or naloxone, is an opioid antagonist that can reverse or block the effects of opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
"We just had a wonderful class at our office put on by the Harding School of Pharmacy that really opened my eyes about risk factors for overdose that have nothing to do with illegal drug use," Seiders said. "The elderly, those with COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], sleep apnea, those with a viral or bacterial infection impairing lung function, those also taking muscle relaxers (like Flexeril or Zanaflex) or benzodiazepines (like Xanax) and those who consume alcohol are all at increased risk of overdose when using prescribed opioid painkillers.
"Carrying Narcan is like carrying jumper cables in your car; there is no stigma. It’s a tool that you are just as likely to use to help a family member or friend as to help a stranger. There are not side effects to a dose administered when it is not needed and there are also Samaritan laws to protect you if you administer it to someone. Narcan can be obtained from a pharmacy without a prescription and is covered by most insurances.”
