A traffic stop in the Searcy area Jan. 19 has led to a 34-year-old Newport man being charged with several drug-related felonies and a misdemeanor.
A warrant was issued for Atiba Marque Brooks at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office earlier this week on charges of class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, class D felony possession charges for less than 2 grams of Ecstasy and less than 2 games of fentanyl, class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of Xanax.
Brooks, who is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday, was not in custody at the White County Detention Center on Friday afternoon. A $30,000 bond was issued.
The traffic stop reportedly happened after Brooks was driving “left of center” near the East Park Avenue and Eastline Road intersection in the Searcy area. According to the affidavit, White County Deputy Jordan Smith could smell “a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle” as he approached it.
Brooks, who had been convicted of a felony in 2018, reportedly had marijuana on him “along with a pill bottle containing pills and a bag.” He also was wearing a holster and a loaded gun was found inside the vehicle, along with more pills and “suspected drugs.”
Another Newport resident is also facing a class Y felony charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in White County, along with class A felony possession of 10 to 20 grams of methamphetamine, class A felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package meth, class B felony possession of firearms by certain person, class D felony possession of a defaced firearm and class D felony tampering with physical evidence. Columbus Carol Robinson III also was charged as a habitual offender.
Robinson is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday, but was not in the county jail Friday afternoon. He reportedly was seen Feb. 20 by Deputy Matthew Bible driving on Arkansas Highway 13 with his view obstructed and not wearing a seatbelt.
When Bible attempted to pull Robinson over, he reportedly did not stop, but continued driving “at low speeds” and “started throwing items from the vehicle.” After Robinson stopped around 200 yards later, the items were identified as methamphetamine in plastic bags and a loaded gun that had had the serial number removed. Scales also were reportedly found on Robinson.
Robinson, who previously had been convicted of “multiple felony offenses,” reportedly admitting throwing out the items and said “he knew he was not to be in possession of the firearm at the time of his arrest.”
A class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms charge also has been officially filed against Steve William Robinson, 24, of Letona. Robinson, who was not in custody Friday afternoon in the county, also was charged with class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of marijuana and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana. He is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
According to the affidavit, Robinson was stopped March 2 at the intersection of Highway 13 and Main Street after his vehicle crossed the center line. He reportedly told Deputy Steven Seitz that he had a firearm on him and another “between the driver seat and console.”
A field sobriety test was conducted after Robinson got out of the vehicle because of “the odor of intoxicants” reportedly coming from him and he was arrested. In addition to finding a .45-caliber handgun and 9mm rifle in the vehicle, officers reportedly found digital scales and approximately 72.5 grams of marijuana.
A different class Y felony drug-related charge has been filed against a 42-year-old Beebe resident. Jody Lynn King is facing a charge of trafficking more than 200 grams of heroin/fentanyl charge as well as a class C felony charge of possession of 2 to 20 grams of methamphetamine and class D felony drug paraphernalia charge.
King, also not in custody in White County, is scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday as well. He was pulled over Feb. 27 on Jones Road because of an active warrant and driving on a suspended license. At first, he reportedly accelerated to 70 mph after turning onto Jones Road from South Main Street before slowing down and then stopping.
When he was arrested, 4.9 grams of meth and a glass smoking pipe were found on him, according to the affidavit. A plastic bag wrapped in black electrical tape was found in the vehicle, and when King was asked if anything in it would cause harm if it was opened, he reportedly said, “The bag has cocaine in it. No, I meant heroin.”
King reportedly admitted to possessing all of the drugs and said to be careful handling the bag because the heroin, which weighed 584 grams, “may be cut with fentanyl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.