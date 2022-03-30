Drilling for disaster
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- WCC School Board president files defamation lawsuit against parent and her father
- Searcy sports league gets nearly $48,000 in A&P tax revenue to address gate, restroom problems at sports complex
- Reaching new heights
- Honor roll
- Searcy 23-year-old charged with rape after picking up runaway, giving her drugs, alcohol
- Nationals allow 29 runs in spring game vs Cardinals
- Arians retires as Bucs' coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
- Butler, Lowry lead Heat over Celtics to stay in 1st
Most Popular
Articles
- Judsonia 60-year-old charged for reportedly ramming vehicle full of five, including 9-month-old
- Searcy 55-year-old accused of threatening to kill woman and dogs, burn down house
- White Hall 26-year-old arrested after shots fired Friday night at Searcy apartment complex
- Three more push WCC's superintendent applicants to 19 before deadline
- Romance 43-year-old facing multiple sex-related charges, including trafficking
- Searcy postcard mural to stay up for year, artist says
- Goals of Stand With Us include public comment period, removal of WCC board president
- Surviving 1952 tornado: North Dakota man lost mother, father when home struck
- Searcy youth baseball hitting growth, with 754 players, with COVID off mound
- Jobs, annexation among questions addressed by White County judge candidates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.