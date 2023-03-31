Dr. David B. Burks will resign as chancellor effective May 31 after 56 years at Harding University, including 27 1/2 years as the university’s fourth president from 1987-2013 and from 2020-22.

In June, he will transition to serve as president emeritus. He will continue to have office in the David B. Burks American Heritage Building and will be deeply involved in Harding's Centennial Celebration in 2024, according to the university.

