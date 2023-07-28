The design plan for the beautification effort taking place around the White County Courthouse square is “to really make the corners to stand out with plant material and flowers,” according to City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.
“We’re keeping all the tree islands – just plain and simple,we’re not replacing any trees. The trees are staying exactly what they are,” said Stafford, who chairs the city’s Searcy Beautification Committee former earlier this year by the Searcy City Council at the request of Mayor Mat Faulkner.
At a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, the council approved $39,400 from the general fund unappropriated reserves to the Parks and Recreation “’Downtown Beautification and Parking Lots Maintenance” expenditure account for “initial phase” expenses.
“We had a lot of plants that died over the last year or so, had some trouble with maintenance because of our watering system,” Stafford said, “so since the plants had died, we ripped out everything and converted the old drip system, which was causing us a lot of maintenance issues, into a normal pop-up spray system, which will help get better water on our plant materials and just start fresh.”
The island beds were added around the courthouse square and down Spring Street in 2016, along with brick crosswalks and landscaping. The alterations also added nine extra parking spaces to the downtown area, increasing the total to 107.
The city agreed to pay $194,000 then for the downtown beautification project, primarily funded by the eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax passed in 2014, after some deductive alternatives were added but funding from the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. increased the project to $204,000.
The cost Stafford had prepared for revitalizing the beds was $33,400 and would develop plant material and soil amendments. He said there there are still some soil issues, and some gravel in some of the beds from earlier. The amount also covers mulch expenses.
A separate item Stafford had for $16,000 concerned “fall planting stuff.” He said that moving forward, changing out the beds twice a year would be done. “We would do one in the fall and one in the spring. We’d have flower change-outs on all those corner intersection beds that the plants are in now.
“The sprinkler system cost us about $15,000 to get it prepared and converted. That leaves us about $10,000 remaining with some other things that we purchased out of that.”
He said the $39,400 will pay for the initial phase of the $33,000 to “replant everything, get everything going.” Getting a price to do the actual flowers is next.
“A contractor would come in to do the two change-outs per year in the beds, trim the plants, re-mulch and make it look pretty,” Stafford said.
Councilman David Morris made the motion to approve the funds and it was seconded by Councilman Mike Chalenburg and approved unanimously.
