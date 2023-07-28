The design plan for the beautification effort taking place around the White County Courthouse square is “to really make the corners to stand out with plant material and flowers,” according to City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.

“We’re keeping all the tree islands – just plain and simple,we’re not replacing any trees. The trees are staying exactly what they are,” said Stafford, who chairs the city’s Searcy Beautification Committee former earlier this year by the Searcy City Council at the request of Mayor Mat Faulkner.

