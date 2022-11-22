Friendsgiving Feast

Westside Elementary School teacher Meg Eddins (right) takes a photo of a student in Alana Hicks’ kindergarten through third-grade class during a “Friendsgiving Feast” held Friday. “The staff brought a bunch of different desserts,” Hicks said. “The students in my classroom created invitations for the different staff members in the building and went and delivered invitations to them to work on their social skills. Banana pudding, cookies and cakes were just a few of several offerings the students and their guests got to choose from.”

 Greg Geary / Special to The Daily Citizen

