“Don’t be afraid of the dark” is the message Kim Williams, who works in Shared Services for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, shared Tuesday at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“Arkansas’ Great North American Eclipse 2024” will be Monday, April 8, 2024, around 1 p.m., said Williams, who is also the Great River Road director and Arkansas Delta travel writer. The entire state will have at least 94 percent “obscuration of the sun,” she said.
Williams, the project manager for the eclipse event in Arkansas, said that she “was in Marianna during the partial eclipse we had in August of 2017” and “had no idea that a natural occurrence could be such a tourism draw. But let’s think, there had not been a full solar eclipse over the United States since 1918.”
She said the difference in the 2017 eclipse and “our eclipse” coming in 2024 is that the 2024 event is going to “twice as good ... because our path of totality is twice as wide, but most importantly for getting eclipse chasers here, our time is nearly double.”
“For example in 2017, the longest period of time of total darkness [anywhere] was 2 minutes and 45 seconds,” Williams said. “You guys in Searcy alone have 3 minutes and 3 seconds [for the 2024 eclipse]. In Arkansas, we go up to 4 minutes and 18 seconds. That’s a long time of full darkness.”
She said there also will not be another eclipse in Arkansas like this one until 2045. She said she talked to someone in Ohio and that state is not going to see another one “until 2400 and something.”
Traffic flow
Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton said he was living in the path of totality for the last eclipse in Missouri and experienced some of the traffic at the time. Williams showed slides of the traffic that the 2017 eclipse created In places like Wyoming.
“Here is the thing,” she said. “When you throw double or triple amounts of population into a community, you are going to have traffic issues. My point is, let’s think about our major highways. Let’s talk about if we get 1.6 million people to show up in Arkansas out of the blue. What can we expect for traffic on our major interstates and byways?”
When the eclipse starts, based on what has been seen in other cities, Williams said people will just stop whatever they are doing wherever they are. “It could be the side of the road, it could be the middle of the streets; they’re just going to stop.
She said the Arkansas Department of Transportation “is working with our ‘touch’ states” on handling the traffic flow.
Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson said he also has talked to airport people in Wyoming and Oregon about the past eclipse in 2017.
“Eclipse chasers are the people we want in the tourism world,” Williams said. “They are well educated. They have expendable income and many of them own their own personal planes. Casper, Wyo., airport, 200 planes showed up, carrying 900 people for the eclipse. A lot of our airports around the state that I have spoken to, have already gotten phone calls saying, ‘We’re going to be there. We want to land. We want to park. We want to do this.’”
Williams said everything will be about “the supply we have and the massive demand we are going to have.” She mentioned looking at charging a parking fee at the airports in Arkansas.
“These eclipse chasers at 2017 proved it beyond a shadow of a doubt: [They] are willing to pay what they get,” she said. “If you all were paying attention during 2017, there were hotels that were charging $1,200 a night in the path of totality. People were paying for it.”
“We don’t want to do that by any means,” she said of charging extremely high rates, but, for example, if someone owns a bed and breakfast and the normal rates are $150 a night, it would not be outlandish to charge $300.
In 2017, 473,000 showed up in Wyoming, according to Williams. “Ninety percent of those people were out-of-state residents. Nearly 70 percent of those out-of-state residents had never been to Wyoming before. From a tourism standpoint, can you imagine how excited we are that we could get hundreds of thousands of people that have never been to Arkansas.
“If I can get them to Arkansas, they will come back. We’re not called the Natural State for nothing. People want to get out, they want to kayak, they want to canoe, they want to eat, they want to shop, whatever. Arkansas has it to offer and cheaper than some of our neighbors. Just saying.”
The visitors who came to Casper, Williams said, spent $1.6 million in traveling costs. “That is huge.”
She showed a photo of people in downtown Casper taken Aug. 16, 2017, five days before the eclipse. “What we have also learned is that these people are going to show up days in advance. They’re not just going to show on Sunday up for the eclipse on Monday. That’s not going to happen. They are going to come in, some on Wednesday, some on Thursday, definitely by Friday because yes, they are here for the eclipse but they also want to experience the place that they are staying, see what Searcy is about or what Arkansas is about, especially for those who have never been there before.”
Williams suggested having something to do when they show up in town, whether it’s raising money for a charitable organization by having a pancake breakfast or dinner or maybe a concert. The slogan being used is “Come early. Stay late. Stay put.”
“We don’t want what happened in 2017, when there were people stuck on interstates for four, six, 10, 12 hours. We don’t want that to happen,” she said, adding that there will be some backups in traffic and Searcy and other cities just need to be prepared for it.
Williams mentioned that South Carolina had 1.6 million people show up in 2017. Her slide presentation showed that the eclipse has been South Carolina’s biggest tourism event on record.
“They spent $269 million dollars,” she said. “A $269 million impact in Arkansas, in White County, in Searcy, that could have a huge impact.”
In South Carolina, Williams said the longest amount of darkness lasted 2 minutes and 39 seconds. “Again, you guys have 3 minutes and 3 seconds right here. And again, we nearly have 4 minutes and 20 seconds at our longest point of darkness in Arkansas.”
The 2024 eclipse path, Williams said, will not cross land until it hits Mexico. “So it will go into Mexico, into Texas and we’ll be No. 3. Fifty-three of Arkansas’ 75 counties have at least some part of the path of totality, according to Williams.
“Whether you not it or not, there are people calling hotels in Searcy right now, saying, ‘I need to make a reservation,’” she said. Most likely the hotels will say they cannot make a reservation more than a year out, but hotels may be starting a waiting list. She mentioned a resort near Hot Springs that is keeping a legal pad with information but nothing in the computer yet for those wanting to come and stay there.
“People are calling your camp sites, your state parks, your hotels and they are trying to get in,” Williams said, “and most of them cannot at this point.”
“... My point is that everyone is going to want in here but not everybody is going to get it, so they are going to spend time here and here.”
Williams said back in March, “Astronomy” named Russellville as one of the top 20 places in the world to see the eclipse. “And believe me that next day, people started calling Russellville, and Russellville was not ready. Russellville did not even know the eclipse was coming.”
Williams said the total eclipse will start at 1:52 p.m., and the partial eclipse will end at 3:17 p.m. “So with a full solar eclipse what happens is you go into a partial eclipse, you begin the full solar eclipse and then you go into another partial eclipse and then things go back to normal for last of a better word. So yeah, 3 minutes and 3 seconds is nothing at all to sneeze at.”
She said her friend in Casper told her that Arkansas could do nothing concerning the 2024 eclipse and still have hundred of thousands and probably more than a million show up for it. “If you are not prepared, they are going to have a bad time and they are going to tell people about it and they are never going to come back.”
However, William saids if cities plan for it and people have a good time, “they will tell people and they will come back.”
She said Searcy could get an additional 40,000 people but there is basically no way to know until they get here, “so we just have to prepare.”
National and international visitors will be in the spotlight, Williams said. “The folks in Mena have already told their residents to buy their gas, food and whatever the week before the eclipse. Stay out of the way if you can. Walk when you can.”
Going back to 2017, Williams said every state that was in that path of totality had “historic visitation and historic economic impact.”
Coordinated effort
Last October, Williams said a meeting was held with other state agencies, including Department of Transportation, the Department of Education, the Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Health. At a second meeting, the Arkansas State Police joined in.
She said things like needing to use the restroom on Interstate 30 and I-40 need to be thought about, as does the time of the eclipse being when schoolchildren are on the bus home. She said the Department of Education is thinking about that and has to think about spring break times.
She said the emergency management workers in cities will be the ones to feel the brunt since they will be responsible “for all of these people being thrown into our communities.” Williams will be speaking to statewide emergency management workers next week at their annual conference. She said she has lists of people from out of town willing to help Arkansas with information on how to handle the crowds coming in for the eclipse.
“All we can do is all we can do,” she said. “I think this is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs.” She mentioned some of them could run shuttles around town and if Uber and Lyft drivers aren’t out during this time, “it will be their loss.”
She said there are some who don’t read the newspaper, watch TV or listen to local radio, so door knocking might be necessary to remind business owners and residents that the eclipse is coming. The advertising and promotions commission in Casper took businesses a pair of eclipse glasses and a sheet that told what the eclipse was and what it was expected to do. “They took it to every business in Casper.”
Those who come to towns like Searcy for the eclipse are “going to want to live like a local,” she said. “They want to live like you do,” going to the unique places of the particular city with things like the best barbecue and the best catfish.
As far as the eclipse travelers being well-behaved, she said it rang true in Casper because she was told not a single citation was issued to any of them.
Williams said there needs to be some designated parking because if there’s not, people coming in will just stop on the side of the road. She also said the chamber page and the Main Street Searcy page on social media need to start talking about the eclipse. She said for people to please tell their restaurants to do some fun things like to have an “eclipse menu.”
She also said in Casper, people were in line on the day of the eclipse buying every white shirt that they could get their hands on. Coming up with an eclipse logo and catchphrase are two ideas she shared. She said an idea for a concert might be something like “Eclipse Stock 2024” with a Searcy singer or a band. She said the fire department could have a charity barbecue dinner and churches could get in on that also.
Pearson said he talked to two out of state airports and they talked about staffing issues, adding an additional six full-time paid staff and 11 volunteers for the eclipse. He asked about grants and Williams said when the new governor takes office, she foresees the state helping communities with this effort.
