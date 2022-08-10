“Don’t be afraid of the dark” is the message Kim Williams, who works in Shared Services for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, shared Tuesday at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Arkansas’ Great North American Eclipse 2024” will be Monday, April 8, 2024, around 1 p.m., said Williams, who is also the Great River Road director and Arkansas Delta travel writer. The entire state will have at least 94 percent “obscuration of the sun,” she said.

