A 40-year-old White County disabled combat veteran and members of his family were driving to a Judsonia restaurant Friday when they got a call around 8 a.m. that their house in Bald Knob was fully engulfed in fire.
The house, built in 1948, burned down even though it was located three buildings down from the Bald Knob Volunteer Fire Department on Arkansas Highway 367.
“The Bald Knob Police Department called my wife and was like, ‘Are you all home?’” Greg Witte said. “We were just getting to Judsonia. We immediately went back and the firemen that were there said, ‘We tried but it’s in your attic already,’ and our house is older so it’s all the shiplap [a type of wood sheathing].”
Bald Knob Volunteer Fire Chief Danny Holobaugh said the house was a total loss. As far as the cause, he said “It’s too far gone because we couldn’t get inside. Smoke was coming out of it and in just a few minutes, the ceiling was falling in. We were there a couple hours anyway.” Holobaugh said he thinks eight firefighters responded to the fire.
Witte said, “It was so hot when they [the firefighters] got there that they couldn’t get in. It was pretty much engulfed by the time they got there.”
He said Friday evening that none of the possessions in the house remained. His family didn't even have clothing or toiletries.
“A few people dropped some stuff by [Friday] just so we could get through the day, which was amazing," Witte said. "The Bald Knob schools are really trying to get stuff together.”
Witte and his wife, Beth Anne, have four boys. Their 13-year-old wears adult large clothes. The 10-year-old wears adult small. The 9-year-old wears size 14-16 youth, and the 8-year-old wears size 8-10. Witte said he wears 38x32 size pants. The family also could use gift cards from restaurants and toiletry items.
The Veterans Benefits Center, 901 W. Maple St., is the drop-off location for donations for the Witte family. Drop-off times are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For the weekend, the family stayed in a Searcy hotel and the American Red Cross did a video call with Witte on the information it had to help him and his family. “They are going to help us out some.”
A GoFundMe account also has been set up called "The Witte Dunnam family Fire Relief" with a $5,000 goal.
Witte, who grew up in Jonesboro, said his family had owned the house in Bald Knob for two years and lived in it about a year and half. He said because it was older, there was some remodeling to be done.
Inside the house, Witte said he ran his own screen printing business and did embroidery for hats and sign work. “In a spare room, I had all my equipment set up in a spare room. Like I had a laser engraver. It doesn’t exist. There’s not even a frame to it.”
Asked if he had ever experienced a tragedy like this, Witte said, “I mean, I have had little damages to houses before but nothing like this. This is overwhelming.”
That's coming from a veteran who served in Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan.
"I was in the Air Force for my first two deployments, then I was in the Army for my last three," Witte said. “I joined right out of high school. I joined the Air Force first and I was in the Air Force for enlistment and went into the Army after that for 12 years, 16 years total."
