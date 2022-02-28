A Searcy 35-year-old is facing a domestic battery charge after a child under the age of 10 reportedly went to a neighbor’s apartment and said his father “had been hitting him.”
The warrant for the class C felony, second-degree charge was issued last week for Donnell M. Murry Sr. at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Searcy police responded to a welfare concern report at the Country Meadows Apartments on Holmes Road last Sept. 20 around 9:42 p.m., according to the affidavit written by Detective Tim Smith.
At the apartment complex, Officer Tyler Lisenbee reportedly talked to the minor who showed him “multiple injuries to his chest and face.” Lisenbee photographed the injuries. He reportedly “recognized from prior training and experience” that the injuries were caused “by a loop of a cordage or ligature.”
According to the affidavit, the child said that “his father uses a green extension cord when he hits him when he is in trouble.”
Another officer, Haley Dinapoli, arrived and interviewed Murry, who reported said “he had no idea how the injuries had happened to his son.” On Nov. 10, Murry was interviewed at the Searcy police station, where he reportedly said he had spanked his son after the child “had pulled a fire alarm causing the evacuation” at school. When showed the photo’s of the juvenile’s injuries, he reportedly “admitted that he had used an extension cord when he spanked his son.”
Murry was not in custody in White County on Monday and no court appearance had been scheduled.
A warrant also was issued for Malachi Ethan Shaw, 20, of Beebe on class C felony domestic battery in the second degree. He wasn’t in custody Monday, either, and no court date was set.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Kendall Samuel of the Searcy Police Department, it was reported by Crimes Against Children Investigator Hayley Allen on Dec. 2 that Shaw had “popped” a 1-year-old in the mouth Oct. 21 and “stuck his finger inside” the child’s mouth for crying, causing the child to bleed, according to a witness. A statement and photo of the injury were provided to police by the witness.
Shaw was interviewed at the police station Dec. 7 and reportedly said “he does not hit his son very hard.”
