Although the police department has not received "any calls for service" regarding the city's amended ordinance allowing leashed dogs in certain areas at city parks, there has been some issues with dogs being brought to the city's ballfields, according to officials.

The Searcy Police Department posted a reminder recently of where dogs are allowed since the Searcy City Council changed its park ban in March. The department said the information concerned how the amendment pertains to the ball fields.

