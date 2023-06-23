Although the police department has not received "any calls for service" regarding the city's amended ordinance allowing leashed dogs in certain areas at city parks, there has been some issues with dogs being brought to the city's ballfields, according to officials.
The Searcy Police Department posted a reminder recently of where dogs are allowed since the Searcy City Council changed its park ban in March. The department said the information concerned how the amendment pertains to the ball fields.
The ordinance allows dogs "within the confined space(s) and designated area(s) of the city of Searcy’s dog park(s) and upon designated walking trails within other city parks. However, all parties who utilize said facilities are expected to fully comply with requirements pursuant to section 6-21(a) of the code, maintain their animal(s) within the respective areas of the park, including the removal of animal waste from the premises, and take action to prevent their animal(s) from entering any other area of a city park where animals are prohibited.
"Except for certified service dogs and organized events conducted with the consent of the mayor or his representatives, animals are specifically prohibited from the Searcy Skate Park, Searcy Sports Complex, the Black House, the Black House, and Pioneer Village."
Lillie Cook, assistant to Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner, said the city has received some calls about dogs being at the sports complex in the bleachers. Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said that "a handful of inquiries" have been made about it.
“A lot of people were bringing their dogs not realizing that they weren’t allowed to have them at the sports complex,” Parsons said.
He said police officers are normally out at at the ballfields during baseball and softball game times.
“Even in the parks, if they [the dogs] are somewhere they don’t need to be, we can ask them [the person with a dog or dogs] to leave," he said. "They don’t always listen but that’s all we can really do.”
Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells said the police have not been asked to respond to any dog-related incidents at the ballfields. “Asking Animal Control, our officers assigned to the ballfields and a recent search of our call records, I’ve not found any calls for service for violation of the dog ordinance banning them from the ballfields.”
