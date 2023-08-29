The Kensett Animal Shelter has come a long ways since it was just in a little blue building, according to Lori Privitt, the Arkansas shelter liaison for Last Hope K9 Rescue of Boston, with one of the most recent donations giving dogs room to run around at the facility.
Privitt told The Daily Citizen that prior to the donation of the dog run for the shelter, the dogs would have to be walked on a leash. Now, the shelter has a 6-foot fence that allows the dogs to “get out, run around and be able to go to the bathroom.” Plastic kiddie pools also have been placed out filled with water for the dogs.
Drawing blood and giving medications to dogs that needed them were a couple of other activities taking place this weekend at the shelter. A 10-foot-by-10-foot quarantine pen also was put up but still needed the roof to be put on it. It was donated by Alice Hardy of Conway, “so one of the other volunteers and I went to Conway on Sunday morning to pick it up,” Privitt said.
A workday allowed the new run and quarantine pen to be put in at the shelter. Privitt said Boston-area volunteers were not available to help with the work Sunday, but area volunteers were. She previously told The Daily Citizen that Last Hope K9 Rescue is the largest largest rescue in the northeast portion of the United States and was founded in 2012 “strictly to take dogs out of Arkansas, primarily from high-kill shelters.”
“This has been for the most part a no-kill shelter,” Privitt said, referring to the Kensett Animal Shelter, “since Last Hope came in here. The only dogs that have been put down were dogs that were sick or hit by a car or injured or there was one that real serious behavioral issues and attacked every dog he saw.”
Edie Twitty of Little Rock and Michalene Zionce of Cabot drove to the shelter Sunday afternoon to deliver 500 pounds of donated dog food from Hollywood Feed in North Little Rock.
“We are just here to help,” Twitty said, adding that one thing the shelter needs is information posted on how to get to it.
“This shelter actually does not have a physical address listed on Google, so no one knows how to get here,” she said. “I can’t believe that. There’s no signs down here that tell how the dogs can be adopted. There needs to be an address and there needs to be a big sign here that says if you’re interested in adopting, call so and so.”
The shelter does “have a tentative adoption event we are planning at Petsense in Searcy on Sept. 30th,” volunteer Alyssa Morris said. “We don’t have a time set but we will post it to our Kensett Animal Shelter Facebook page.
“We will be bringing four of our dogs in hopes to get them adopted. We also would love for volunteers to come down to the shelter and just spend time with dogs, playing with them or even walking them. They would just need to sign a volunteer form and be 18 years or older.”
Morris said there is also a wish list for the dogs, with getting people to foster them and supplying dog food the biggest needs. The wish list is available on Amazon. It includes, toys, food, treats and supplies.
Privitt pointed out a particular dog, part of the 12 at the shelter, and said, “Look at this chocolate lab. Can you believe somebody is not looking for him? He’s been here for like two weeks. Another one we have is named Creature. We think we have a home for her. Look how unique she is. She is precious. She is so precious.”
Privitt said there are two pit bulls that Last Hope has fosters for in the Boston area but there has been a pit bull hold there. We have got them on a tentative list” for there, Privitt said, with the fosters waiting.
She said in the last two months, there have been 10 dogs adopted out through Last Hope. In small towns, Privitt said the problem is that the police chief could get called to a house where there are nine dogs and the city has to find a place for those dogs. “A lot of times, all these fosters will pitch in and come in and just grab dogs when they don’t have space for them. We do what we have to do.”
While the Kensett Animal Shelter has come a long ways, Privitt said she would love to see the town get an indoor shelter someday. She said a nice one would cost about $75,000.
