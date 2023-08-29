The Kensett Animal Shelter has come a long ways since it was just in a little blue building, according to Lori Privitt, the Arkansas shelter liaison for Last Hope K9 Rescue of Boston, with one of the most recent donations giving dogs room to run around at the facility.

Privitt told The Daily Citizen that prior to the donation of the dog run for the shelter, the dogs would have to be walked on a leash. Now, the shelter has a 6-foot fence that allows the dogs to “get out, run around and be able to go to the bathroom.” Plastic kiddie pools also have been placed out filled with water for the dogs.

