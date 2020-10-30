Layne “Boss” Vaughn has served 30 years as a justice of the peace and isn’t ready to quit yet.
Vaughn, running as an independent is trying to retain his District 8 position in Tuesday’s general election, holding off challenges from Sunny Cypert Boehm, a Democrat, and ex-county tax assessor Debra Akers Lang, a Republican.
Election day voting will take place from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at various sites around the county.
Vaughn said he is from West Point and has lived there all of his life. He graduated from West Point High School in 1956. After high school, Vaughn said, “I worked in construction for a while, I farmed, worked at the missile base, also I worked for First Electric and after that I started doing electrical work on my own, self-employed.”
While he was doing electrical work in the area, Vaughn said he saw and talked to a lot of people and decided to run for the White County Quorum Court.
“I’ve been beat twice, I don’t mind telling you about it,” he said about his 30 years on the court. “They was good people. Every time I got beat I came back.”
During the times he wasn’t on the court, Vaughn said people would call him and tell him about it.
Concerning issues that are close to his heart as he serves, Vaughn said, “I don’t pick out one particular thing, I vote on the issues as they come along. My main deal where I am is drainage. If we can have drainage, we can have roads. That’s something I ain’t never won, them beavers [and their dams], it’s ongoing.”
He said in being a justice of the peace, “there’s always a challenge.”
“Some of it’s boring, some of it’s not,” Vaughn said. “I feel like I contribute just as much as anybody else does. I don’t always get everything my way but at least I take care of my area.”
Vaughn said District 8 covers five complete towns and part of Searcy, south of Booth Road.
“I got part of Garner Township and part of Gums Springs Township,” he said. “The five towns are Georgetown, West Point, Griffithvile, Kensett and Higginson.”
Collectively, Vaughn said his area is what he calls “southeast White County. His business card has the words “experienced, trustworthy, accessible and honest and states that he is a “lifelong resident of southeast White County.”
Vaughn said he is married and he and his wife, Norma, have five kids, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
For sports and fun, Vaughn said he mainly deer hunts.
